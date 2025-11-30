Entertainment

Shakira reacts to Dua Lipa’s cover of ‘Antología’ during Bogotá show

Dua Lipa paid a heartfelt tribute to Shakira by belting out the lyrics of her hit track ‘Antología’ during Colombia concert

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Shakira reacts to Dua Lipa’s cover of ‘Antología’ during Bogotá show
Shakira reacts to Dua Lipa’s cover of ‘Antología’ during Bogotá show

Dua Lipa’s heartfelt gesture has left Shakira “touched!”

During the Bogotá concert of her Radical Optimism Tour – which marked her final show of the second last leg – the 30-year-old British songstress delivered an electrifying performance, leaving the crowd thrilled.

While performing, Lipa left fans stunned by paying a sweet tribute to Grammy-winning Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira, delivering a soulful performance of her hit 1995 track, Antología.

The Levitating crooner’s heartfelt move made the 48-year-old singer emotional, who then took to her official Instagram account on Saturday, November 29, to send a loving message to Dua Lipa.

“I’m so touched to hear my song in Dua’s voice, in the same city where I wrote it years ago. See how music brings us together? a girl from London and another one from Barranqulla! Thanks @dualipa ! What a treat!” she captioned.

The caption was accompanied by a clip featuring Dua Lipa singing Antología on stage, sparking a frenzy among fans.

In the post’s comments, the Future Nostalgia singer reacted to Shakira’s heartwarming post, writing, “It was a beautiful night and I loved singing your song!!!. I [heart emoji] you!!!

Fans’ reactions:

Shakira’s post was quickly flooded with sweet comments by fans, who also reacted to Dua Lipa’s moving cover of Antología.

“I loved it!!! What a beautiful gesture!” praised one.

“You are an inspiration to many! Some of those who are big in the industry today like you. Being you always the most!!! We love you,” gushed a second.

Meanwhile, a third added, “Everyone and everyone, fans and artists, politicians and citizens, without leaving anyone out, all together we love Shaki.”

Dua Lipa is now scheduled to perform three shows in Mexico on December 1, 2, and 5, 2025, bringing her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, to an end.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Miley Cyrus ‘very happy’ to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait

Miley Cyrus ‘very happy’ to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait
The ‘Flowers’ crooner Miley Cyrus parted ways from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth after nearly two years of marriage

Ed Sheeran recounts long reunion with Taylor Swift after engagement reveal

Ed Sheeran recounts long reunion with Taylor Swift after engagement reveal
The 'Bad Habits' singer learned of Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce on Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker celebrate arrival of their second child

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker celebrate arrival of their second child
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker first revealed her pregnancy on July 12

Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker drops heartfelt video alongside her husband, Benny Blanco, on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds reacts in bold interview after Justin Baldoni’s shocking claims

Ryan Reynolds reacts in bold interview after Justin Baldoni’s shocking claims
Justin Baldoni accused Ryan Reynolds of ‘unloading’ on him in front of Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and Hugh Jackman

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's rock-solid bond reveals workplace inequalities

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's rock-solid bond reveals workplace inequalities
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's new film, 'Wicked: For Good' premiered in theatres last week

Dua Lipa brings star power to Bogotá with electrifying Radical Optimism show

Dua Lipa brings star power to Bogotá with electrifying Radical Optimism show
Dua Lipa delivers a power-packed concert in Bogotá , Colombia, as she wraps second last leg of her Radical Optimism Tour

Award-winning Playwright Tom Stoppard passes away at age of 88

Award-winning Playwright Tom Stoppard passes away at age of 88
Tom Stoppard accomplished major awards, including Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, and the Academy Award

Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift

Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift
Brooklyn Beckham has been estranged from the Beckham family since earlier this year amid an ongoing rift

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs
North West collaborated with FKA Twigs for her song, 'Childlike Things' earlier this year

Jenna Ortega brings sparkling glam to 2025 Marrakech Film Festival in black

Jenna Ortega brings sparkling glam to 2025 Marrakech Film Festival in black
The ‘Wednesday’ actress dresses to the nines for her appearance at the 22nd session of the Marrakech Film Festival

Simon Cowell breaks silence on late singer Liam Payne's death blame

Simon Cowell breaks silence on late singer Liam Payne's death blame
The 'X Factor UK' judge opens up about Liam Payne's tragic death allegations