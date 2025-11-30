Shakira reacts to Dua Lipa’s cover of ‘Antología’ during Bogotá show

Dua Lipa’s heartfelt gesture has left Shakira “touched!”
During the Bogotá concert of her Radical Optimism Tour – which marked her final show of the second last leg – the 30-year-old British songstress delivered an electrifying performance, leaving the crowd thrilled.
While performing, Lipa left fans stunned by paying a sweet tribute to Grammy-winning Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira, delivering a soulful performance of her hit 1995 track, Antología.
The Levitating crooner’s heartfelt move made the 48-year-old singer emotional, who then took to her official Instagram account on Saturday, November 29, to send a loving message to Dua Lipa.
“I’m so touched to hear my song in Dua’s voice, in the same city where I wrote it years ago. See how music brings us together? a girl from London and another one from Barranqulla! Thanks @dualipa ! What a treat!” she captioned.
The caption was accompanied by a clip featuring Dua Lipa singing Antología on stage, sparking a frenzy among fans.
In the post’s comments, the Future Nostalgia singer reacted to Shakira’s heartwarming post, writing, “It was a beautiful night and I loved singing your song!!!. I [heart emoji] you!!!
Fans’ reactions:
Shakira’s post was quickly flooded with sweet comments by fans, who also reacted to Dua Lipa’s moving cover of Antología.
“I loved it!!! What a beautiful gesture!” praised one.
“You are an inspiration to many! Some of those who are big in the industry today like you. Being you always the most!!! We love you,” gushed a second.
Meanwhile, a third added, “Everyone and everyone, fans and artists, politicians and citizens, without leaving anyone out, all together we love Shaki.”
Dua Lipa is now scheduled to perform three shows in Mexico on December 1, 2, and 5, 2025, bringing her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, to an end.