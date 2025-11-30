Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds reacts in bold interview after Justin Baldoni’s shocking claims

Justin Baldoni accused Ryan Reynolds of ‘unloading’ on him in front of Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and Hugh Jackman

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Ryan Reynolds reacts in bold interview after Justin Baldoni’s shocking claims
Ryan Reynolds reacts in bold interview after Justin Baldoni’s shocking claims

Ryan Reynolds has given a bold interview amid his wife, Blake Lively’s, ongoing sexual harassment legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

During his appearance at The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Council Summit last week, the 49-year-old Canadian-American actor gave an unfiltered interview, opening up about his infamous 2011 film, Green Lantern.

Speaking at the event, Reynolds flashed back to how he approached his work when working on the film.

When moderator Maryam Banikarim asked the Deadpool & Wolverine star to name a past career failure which taught him major life lessons, he said, "Creatively speaking, it's hard to say. Someone might say Green Lantern.”

"Do you understand the work I've had to do to get to the place where I can just pass by that screen and not go, 'Well, we could have [done something to make it better]?'" Ryan Reynolds continued.

Reflecting on his creative approach earlier in his career, the Free Guy actor noted, "But you know, that was a time in my life when I was 'Yes, sir, no, sir. How high can I jump, sir?'”

"You sit there and you go, 'I have really strong thoughts and opinions on a creative matter,' and someone else on another movie, I remember, made a creative decision, and 'I thought, well, that's a nail in a coffin that I alone will lie in,’” he added.

Sharing some words of wisdom, the actor noted, "And it's true. They don't say 'This producer's movie flopped,' or 'This director's [movie flopped].' That's me. So if I'm going to be on that headline, I'd like to be the architect of my own demise — or success.”

This marks the first time Ryan Reynolds has given an interview after Justin Baldoni made a shocking claim against him.

In the ongoing legal fight between him and Blake Lively, Baldoni shocked by accusing Reynolds of lashing out on him in front of the Gossip Girl starlet, Taylor Swift, and Hugh Jackman.

He also claimed that Ryan Reynolds scolded him as if he were a “five-year-old,” which left the Five Feet Apart director “stunned and emotionally paralyzed.”

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker drops heartfelt video alongside her husband, Benny Blanco, on Instagram

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's rock-solid bond reveals workplace inequalities

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's rock-solid bond reveals workplace inequalities
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's new film, 'Wicked: For Good' premiered in theatres last week

Dua Lipa brings star power to Bogotá with electrifying Radical Optimism show

Dua Lipa brings star power to Bogotá with electrifying Radical Optimism show
Dua Lipa delivers a power-packed concert in Bogotá , Colombia, as she wraps second last leg of her Radical Optimism Tour

Award-winning Playwright Tom Stoppard passes away at age of 88

Award-winning Playwright Tom Stoppard passes away at age of 88
Tom Stoppard accomplished major awards, including Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, and the Academy Award

Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift

Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift
Brooklyn Beckham has been estranged from the Beckham family since earlier this year amid an ongoing rift

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs
North West collaborated with FKA Twigs for her song, 'Childlike Things' earlier this year

Jenna Ortega brings sparkling glam to 2025 Marrakech Film Festival in black

Jenna Ortega brings sparkling glam to 2025 Marrakech Film Festival in black
The ‘Wednesday’ actress dresses to the nines for her appearance at the 22nd session of the Marrakech Film Festival

Simon Cowell breaks silence on late singer Liam Payne's death blame

Simon Cowell breaks silence on late singer Liam Payne's death blame
The 'X Factor UK' judge opens up about Liam Payne's tragic death allegations

Ana de Armas turns up heat in sizzling gym look after Tom Cruise split

Ana de Armas turns up heat in sizzling gym look after Tom Cruise split
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas went their separate ways last month after a major realization

Dua Lipa commands attention in striking blue ‘fit ahead of major performance

Dua Lipa commands attention in striking blue ‘fit ahead of major performance
The ‘Levitating’ crooner Dua Lipa is currently on her third concert tour, Radical Optimism

Sabrina Carpenter reveals childhood dream as she preps for major Disney role

Sabrina Carpenter reveals childhood dream as she preps for major Disney role
The 'Taste' hitmaker wrapped up her headline grabbing fifth concert tour, Short n' Sweet, last week

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill on shocking twist leading into Volume 2

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill on shocking twist leading into Volume 2
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp explain key twist ahead of volume 2 release