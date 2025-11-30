Ryan Reynolds reacts in bold interview after Justin Baldoni’s shocking claims

Ryan Reynolds has given a bold interview amid his wife, Blake Lively’s, ongoing sexual harassment legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
During his appearance at The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Council Summit last week, the 49-year-old Canadian-American actor gave an unfiltered interview, opening up about his infamous 2011 film, Green Lantern.
Speaking at the event, Reynolds flashed back to how he approached his work when working on the film.
When moderator Maryam Banikarim asked the Deadpool & Wolverine star to name a past career failure which taught him major life lessons, he said, "Creatively speaking, it's hard to say. Someone might say Green Lantern.”
"Do you understand the work I've had to do to get to the place where I can just pass by that screen and not go, 'Well, we could have [done something to make it better]?'" Ryan Reynolds continued.
Reflecting on his creative approach earlier in his career, the Free Guy actor noted, "But you know, that was a time in my life when I was 'Yes, sir, no, sir. How high can I jump, sir?'”
"You sit there and you go, 'I have really strong thoughts and opinions on a creative matter,' and someone else on another movie, I remember, made a creative decision, and 'I thought, well, that's a nail in a coffin that I alone will lie in,’” he added.
Sharing some words of wisdom, the actor noted, "And it's true. They don't say 'This producer's movie flopped,' or 'This director's [movie flopped].' That's me. So if I'm going to be on that headline, I'd like to be the architect of my own demise — or success.”
This marks the first time Ryan Reynolds has given an interview after Justin Baldoni made a shocking claim against him.
In the ongoing legal fight between him and Blake Lively, Baldoni shocked by accusing Reynolds of lashing out on him in front of the Gossip Girl starlet, Taylor Swift, and Hugh Jackman.
He also claimed that Ryan Reynolds scolded him as if he were a “five-year-old,” which left the Five Feet Apart director “stunned and emotionally paralyzed.”