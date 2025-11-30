Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco 

Selena Gomez has given a rare glimpse into her post-wedding kitchen moment with her husband, Benny Blanco.
The singer-turned-actress, who just celebrated her first Thanksgiving alongside her partner, is back in the kitchen to prepare delicious tempura for the 37-year-old American record producer.
On Saturday, November 29, Gomez turned to her Instagram Stories to release the TikTok video, featuring herself and Blanco.
In the viral footage, the couple, who tied the knot in September this year, were seen enjoying each other’s company while the Calm Down hitmaker marinated the tempura before putting them into a frying pan.
The 33-year-old American actress and singer tasted the tempura, which she diligently prepared inside her new kitchen.
This sweet update comes a few days after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco offered adorable peeks into their intimate Thanksgiving celebrations.
On Thursday, November 27, the popular musician shared photos from her first Thanksgiving as a married couple with her husband.
"A kiss of life," Gomez captioned her post as she gave a view of her backyard in Beverly Hills in a series of photos.
In another post, she also wrote, "Most thankful for all of you today…Happy Thanksgiving."
For those unaware, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who have been romantically linked since 2023, married on September 27, this year, in Santa Barbara, California.