Dua Lipa brings star power to Bogotá with electrifying Radical Optimism show

Dua Lipa brought her sparkle and star-power to the thrilling Colombia concert.
On Saturday, November 29, the Levitating hitmaker turned to her official Instagram account to drop mesmerizing glimpses from the final November show amid her ongoing concert tour, Radical Optimism.
Expressing her love for the Colombian crowd, she captioned, “BOGOTA!!!! thank you for a truly epic night!!! I'll be living off this adrenaline for the next few days!!”
Lipa’s exciting series of photos and videos kicked off with some thrilling clips of her electrifying the crowd with her thrilling performances on stage.
As the carousel continued, it also featured sparkling stage dazzled with lights, breathtaking aerial view of the packed stadium, excited audience, and the vibrant backstage moments.
Fans’ reactions:
The glimpses from the concert – which was held on Friday, November 28 – received much love from Dua Lipa’s fans, who swarmed the comments section with their exciting reactions.
“Can’t believe what happened last night!!! Thank you Thank you Thank you @dualipa,” praised one.
Another sweetly demanded, “I need an album with all the songs Dua sang in LATAM.”
“You were magnificent. thank you for that presentation,” wrote a third.
Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour:
Dua Lipa kicked off the Radical Optimism tour on November 5, 2024, in Singapore, and is set to wrap it up on December 5, 2025, in Mexico.
The tour is in support of her third studio album of the same title.