Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker celebrate arrival of their second child

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker first revealed her pregnancy on July 12

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker celebrate arrival of their second child
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker celebrate arrival of their second child

Vanessa Hudgens has officially grown her family once again.

On Saturday, the High School Musical alum took to her Instagram account to delight her fans, announcing that she welcomed her second baby with husband Cole Tucker.

In a shared post, Vanesa Hudgens was seen lying in a hospital bed as she held Tucker's hand.

"Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Hudgens further noted, "What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do."


A wave of support poured in the comment section from her fans as one wrote, “Congratulations V!!! So so happy for you and your family.”

Another noted, “Congratulations!! Hope you and baby are doing well!! God Bless.”

The third stated, “Amazing! Sending an abundance of joy and happiness to your new beautiful soul and growing family!.”

The actress and her husband, retired baseball player Cole Tucker, first revealed her pregnancy on July 12—almost a year after welcoming their first child.

Hudgens shared the news on Instagram with a trio of photos showing the couple proudly posing with her baby bump, even pointing and laughing at her growing belly.

“Round two!!!!” she captioned the post.

To note, Vanessa Hudgens’s pregnancy announcement came a week after she posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her husband for his 29th birthday. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker drops heartfelt video alongside her husband, Benny Blanco, on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds reacts in bold interview after Justin Baldoni’s shocking claims

Ryan Reynolds reacts in bold interview after Justin Baldoni’s shocking claims
Justin Baldoni accused Ryan Reynolds of ‘unloading’ on him in front of Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and Hugh Jackman

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's rock-solid bond reveals workplace inequalities

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's rock-solid bond reveals workplace inequalities
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's new film, 'Wicked: For Good' premiered in theatres last week

Dua Lipa brings star power to Bogotá with electrifying Radical Optimism show

Dua Lipa brings star power to Bogotá with electrifying Radical Optimism show
Dua Lipa delivers a power-packed concert in Bogotá , Colombia, as she wraps second last leg of her Radical Optimism Tour

Award-winning Playwright Tom Stoppard passes away at age of 88

Award-winning Playwright Tom Stoppard passes away at age of 88
Tom Stoppard accomplished major awards, including Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, and the Academy Award

Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift

Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift
Brooklyn Beckham has been estranged from the Beckham family since earlier this year amid an ongoing rift

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs
North West collaborated with FKA Twigs for her song, 'Childlike Things' earlier this year

Jenna Ortega brings sparkling glam to 2025 Marrakech Film Festival in black

Jenna Ortega brings sparkling glam to 2025 Marrakech Film Festival in black
The ‘Wednesday’ actress dresses to the nines for her appearance at the 22nd session of the Marrakech Film Festival

Simon Cowell breaks silence on late singer Liam Payne's death blame

Simon Cowell breaks silence on late singer Liam Payne's death blame
The 'X Factor UK' judge opens up about Liam Payne's tragic death allegations

Ana de Armas turns up heat in sizzling gym look after Tom Cruise split

Ana de Armas turns up heat in sizzling gym look after Tom Cruise split
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas went their separate ways last month after a major realization

Dua Lipa commands attention in striking blue ‘fit ahead of major performance

Dua Lipa commands attention in striking blue ‘fit ahead of major performance
The ‘Levitating’ crooner Dua Lipa is currently on her third concert tour, Radical Optimism

Sabrina Carpenter reveals childhood dream as she preps for major Disney role

Sabrina Carpenter reveals childhood dream as she preps for major Disney role
The 'Taste' hitmaker wrapped up her headline grabbing fifth concert tour, Short n' Sweet, last week