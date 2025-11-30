Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker celebrate arrival of their second child

Vanessa Hudgens has officially grown her family once again.
On Saturday, the High School Musical alum took to her Instagram account to delight her fans, announcing that she welcomed her second baby with husband Cole Tucker.
In a shared post, Vanesa Hudgens was seen lying in a hospital bed as she held Tucker's hand.
"Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!!" she wrote in the caption.
Hudgens further noted, "What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do."
A wave of support poured in the comment section from her fans as one wrote, “Congratulations V!!! So so happy for you and your family.”
Another noted, “Congratulations!! Hope you and baby are doing well!! God Bless.”
The third stated, “Amazing! Sending an abundance of joy and happiness to your new beautiful soul and growing family!.”
The actress and her husband, retired baseball player Cole Tucker, first revealed her pregnancy on July 12—almost a year after welcoming their first child.
Hudgens shared the news on Instagram with a trio of photos showing the couple proudly posing with her baby bump, even pointing and laughing at her growing belly.
“Round two!!!!” she captioned the post.
To note, Vanessa Hudgens’s pregnancy announcement came a week after she posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her husband for his 29th birthday.