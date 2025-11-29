Ana de Armas turns up heat in sizzling gym look after Tom Cruise split

Nothing can fade Ana de Armas’s charm, not even a high-profile split!
On Saturday, November 29, the Daily Mail reported that the 37-year-old actress was spotted flexing figure as she left a gym in Los Angeles a day earlier.
For her day at the gym, the Ballerina starlet turned up the heat in a sizzling look, showcasing her toned stomach in a black sports bra and grey leggings.
She paired her hot outfit with a black baseball cap and wore matching shoes while carrying a grey hoodie and beige water bottle in her hand.
The Bond actress also carried a mustard-colored bag on her left shoulder.
Ana de Armas’s striking appearance comes over a month after she ended her whirlwind romance with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.
The former flames – who were first linked back in February 2025 – had a short-lived romance, which they confirmed in July after being spotted attending an Oasis concert together.
However, just three months after going official with their romance, the lovebirds called it quits in October.
According to a source who spoke to The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.”
“The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it. She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together,” they added.
It is worth mentioning that Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were reportedly planning to team up for a movie titled Pressure. However, with their shocking split, uncertainty over their collaboration now looms.