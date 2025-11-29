Entertainment

Ana de Armas turns up heat in sizzling gym look after Tom Cruise split

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas went their separate ways last month after a major realization

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Ana de Armas turns up heat in sizzling gym look after Tom Cruise split
Ana de Armas turns up heat in sizzling gym look after Tom Cruise split

Nothing can fade Ana de Armas’s charm, not even a high-profile split!

On Saturday, November 29, the Daily Mail reported that the 37-year-old actress was spotted flexing figure as she left a gym in Los Angeles a day earlier.

For her day at the gym, the Ballerina starlet turned up the heat in a sizzling look, showcasing her toned stomach in a black sports bra and grey leggings.

She paired her hot outfit with a black baseball cap and wore matching shoes while carrying a grey hoodie and beige water bottle in her hand.

The Bond actress also carried a mustard-colored bag on her left shoulder.

Ana de Armas’s striking appearance comes over a month after she ended her whirlwind romance with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

P.C. Instagram/ana_d_armas
P.C. Instagram/ana_d_armas

The former flames – who were first linked back in February 2025 – had a short-lived romance, which they confirmed in July after being spotted attending an Oasis concert together.

However, just three months after going official with their romance, the lovebirds called it quits in October.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.”

“The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it. She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together,” they added.

It is worth mentioning that Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were reportedly planning to team up for a movie titled Pressure. However, with their shocking split, uncertainty over their collaboration now looms. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Dua Lipa commands attention in striking blue ‘fit ahead of major performance

Dua Lipa commands attention in striking blue ‘fit ahead of major performance
The ‘Levitating’ crooner Dua Lipa is currently on her third concert tour, Radical Optimism

Sabrina Carpenter reveals childhood dream as she preps for major Disney role

Sabrina Carpenter reveals childhood dream as she preps for major Disney role
The 'Taste' hitmaker wrapped up her headline grabbing fifth concert tour, Short n' Sweet, last week

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill on shocking twist leading into Volume 2

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill on shocking twist leading into Volume 2
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp explain key twist ahead of volume 2 release

D4vd case: LA police reveals major breakthrough in Celeste Rivas' death

D4vd case: LA police reveals major breakthrough in Celeste Rivas' death
D4vd has been named a suspect in the case of Celeste Rivas, almost two months after her body was discovered

'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving box office, as 'Wicked: For Good' crosses $200m mark

'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving box office, as 'Wicked: For Good' crosses $200m mark
'Zootopia 2' had earned $59.2 million domestically since its Tuesday night debut

10 Hollywood celebrities who faced major career setback in 2025

10 Hollywood celebrities who faced major career setback in 2025
From Blake Lively to Jennifer Lopez: Here's a look at 2025's biggest Hollywood career fails

Cardi B shows off son in heartwarming outfit celebrating dad Stefon Diggs

Cardi B shows off son in heartwarming outfit celebrating dad Stefon Diggs
The 'WAP' singer shared the glimpse of her newborn son dressed in a festive Thanksgiving outfit

'Stranger Things' creators cause frenzy with dramatic season 5 casting twist

'Stranger Things' creators cause frenzy with dramatic season 5 casting twist
The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Rose, reveal a key casting choice in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Nicole Kidman 'so thankful' on first Thanksgiving without Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman 'so thankful' on first Thanksgiving without Keith Urban
The 'Babygirl' actress and the country musician filed for divorce in September 2025, after 19 years of marriage

Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Bieber's shout out on 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Bieber's shout out on 'Marty Supreme'
Justin Bieber and Hailey promote Timothée Chalamet's upcoming movie 'Marty Supreme'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite with kids for Thanksgiving in L.A.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite with kids for Thanksgiving in L.A.
The 'Alias' star and the 'Gone Girl' actor spent the holiday together in Los Angeles with their family

Sean Combs treats fellow inmates with surprising Thanksgiving meals

Sean Combs treats fellow inmates with surprising Thanksgiving meals
The disgraced rapper is currently in prison, serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges