Award-winning Playwright Tom Stoppard passes away at age of 88

The award-winning Playwright and Shakespeare in Love screenwriter Tom Stoppard has breathed his last at the age of 88.
Tom’s agency, United Agents, has officially confirmed his death with a statement, which read, "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved client and friend, Tom Stoppard, has died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family.”
"He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit, and his profound love of the English language.”
"It was an honour to work with Tom and to know him," the statement added.
A glimpse into Tom Stoppard’s journey
Tom was one of the best and well-recognised writers across the UK, whose career spanned over six decades.
Throughout his shining career, he wrote more than 30 plays, along with several screenplays, including Brazil, The Russia House, and his Oscar-winning work on Shakespeare in Love, which helped cement his reputation as one of Britain's greatest dramatists.
He accomplished major awards, including Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, and the Academy Award, and more for his phenomenal work.
Beyond the stage, he extensively wrote for radio, film, and television.
Furthermore, Tom worked for multiple screen projects include Anna Karenina, the acclaimed TV series Parade’s End, and more.