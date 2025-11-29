Jenna Ortega brings sparkling glam to 2025 Marrakech Film Festival in black

The 22nd gathering of the Marrakech Film Festival turned even more glamorous with Jenna Ortega’s dazzling appearance.
On Saturday, November 29, the Daily Mail reported that the 23-year-old American actress turned heads as she graced the red carpet of the 2025 annual event.
For the star-studded affair, the Wednesday actress slipped into a sizzling backless black gown with a fitted waist that accentuated her slim figure.
The actress complemented her floor-length ensemble with a simple gold necklace, while her bold makeup look brought dramatic thrill to her appearance.
Notably, Jenna Ortega is on the jury at the Moroccan festival, and during Saturday’s press conference, she shared her views on AI in movies.
Reflecting on the history of humankind, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starlet said that “we just always take things too far and I think it’s very easy to be terrified — I know I am — of deep uncertainty,” adding that, with AI, “it kind of feels like we’ve opened Pandora’s box in a way.”
“In these difficult and confusing times, oftentimes it pushes the artist to speak out more, to do more, for there to be this new awakening and passion and protection and I want to assume and hope that that’s the case,” she continued.
Adding further, the actress said, “But there’s certain things that AI just isn’t able to replicate. There’s beauty in difficulty and there’s beauty in mistakes, and a computer can’t do that. A computer has no soul.”
Moreover, at the esteemed event, Ortega was joined by Anya Taylor-Joy, who also stunned in a beautiful black gown with pleated detailing.