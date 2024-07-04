Kourtney Kardashian talks ‘fully’ supporting Travis Barker at Emmys

Kourtney Kardashian has once again taken the trophy of a supportive wife by “fully” supporting her husband Travis Barker at Emmys.
The Poosh founder left her Calabasas home for the first time since she gave birth to baby Rocky on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
The mother of four also expressed her desire to become a stay at home wife after giving birth to Rocky.
She told Simon Huck, “still on maternity leave, I’m just popping in for like one… for like an hour.”
Kourtney added, “Today we are launching Lemme in Target. Sorry I’m late. I’m on my baby’s breastfeeding schedule.”
The celebrity also revealed that she’s gonna “fully” support her partner, who’s gonna perform in the opening segment of Emmy.
Simon asked “if it felt good to be back in hair and makeup” to which Kourtney replied, “I did glam for Christmas Eve, that’s the only time, and then no it was nice. And then I had the baby for like half of glam and then Travis took over.”
Kourtney welcomed her son Rocky at a hospital in Los Angeles on November 1 with Travis.