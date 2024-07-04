Ellen DeGeneres cancels multiple stand-ups amid controversy

Hollywood

  • July 04, 2024
Ellen DeGeneres is no longer going to ‘stand-up’ onstage for fans!

Less than a month after kickstarting her final ever show Ellen’s Last Stand…Up on June 19, the iconic comedian has now called it quits for the upcoming shows.

According to Ticketmaster website, the audience has been sent a message that reads, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer."

The cancellation affects the performances scheduled for July and August.

As per Ticketmaster, Ellen’s shows were due on July 10 in Dallas, July 21 in San Francisco, July 23 in Seattle, and August 11 in Chicago.

With the actual reason behind cancellation remains under wraps, it is considered that the decision came after Ellen reportedly light-heartedly addressed her 2020 controversy during the shows.

In 2020, during the Ellen DeGeneres Show, several staffers and then the celebrities opened up on how the comedian mistreated the staff members and nurtured a toxic work environment.

"I am many things, but I am not mean. I can be demanding, impatient, and tough. I am a strong woman,” said Ellen.

