Germany to rename a city after Taylor Swift?

Germany is prepped and ready to "Swiftify" itself as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is on the way towards Gelsenkirchen.
On July 2, Karin Welge, the mayor of Gelsenkirchen city, approved a petition asking to temporarily rename the city. The city will change its name from “Gelsenkirchen” to “Swiftkirchen.”
"It's a great idea to temporarily rename Gelsenkirchen to 'Swiftkirchen,' responded Mayor Welge to the petition.
She further wrote, “I'm particularly pleased that you can experience the short-term 'renaming' of Gelsenkirchen live and up close in Gelsenkirchen today."
The mayor also noted that she, as a mayor is extremely happy that the megastar Taylor Swift will perform three-times in Gelsenkirchen, attracting international attention back to the city.
The petition was first suggested by one of Swift’s fans, Aleshanee Westhoff, who wrote to the mayor regarding the change of name.
However, the changes don’t end just here; along with changing the city’s name, a local public transport from Bogestra will also be temporarily renamed as “Taylor Swift tram.”
The city is also going to host a huge open-air party called “Taylor Town” that will include several offers related to the singer like karaoke, tattoos, etc.
"There will be many small and large surprises so that the Swifties in Gelsenkirchen have a lot to discover,” said Markus Schwardtmann, the head of Gelsenkirchen's public relations department.
The Tortured Poets Department artist will be performing in Amsterdam, Netherlands from July 4 to 6, after which she will take her Eras Tour to Germany.