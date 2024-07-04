Josh Hartnett recalls 'wild' experience at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with daughter

Josh Hartnett has shared heartwarming details about attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in London with his daughters.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hartnett was discussing his upcoming guest-starring role in Season 3 of the FX dramedy The Bear when he revealed that his character, Frank, is a Taylor Swift fan.
The actor's on-screen fiancée, Gillian Jacobs, had previously joked that Frank would have a "stockpile of Taylor Swift friendship bracelets," which Hartnett confirmed.
"Oh, sure. Of course, you'd have the friendship bracelets, especially since they got those concert tickets last season. Funnily enough, I went to the Eras Tour with my daughters recently, and it was wild," Hartnett shared.
He further noted that it was a "good event for my daughters' first concert."
The Pearl Harbor actor went on to share, "I've never experienced anything like it: 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium losing their minds, including my two daughters.
“And people were so respectful, my daughters were given so many bracelets, and everything was really sweet,” Hartnett added.
Moreover, Josh Hartnett shares 4 kids with wife Tamsin Egerton whom he married in 2021.