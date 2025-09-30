Home / Entertainment

D4vd caught in storm of questions after Tesla alerts spark suspicion

D4vd has not been named as a suspect in Celeste Rivas’ death, however surprising new Tesla detail sparks debate about his involvement

  By Sidra Khan
D4vd caught in storm of questions after Tesla alerts spark suspicion


In a surprising new twist, an advanced Tesla feature has led D4vd land in a storm of questions and suspicions.

Earlier this month, a dismembered body of a 15-year-old girl, identified as Celeste Rivas, was found in the trunk of the Romantic Homicide rapper’s Tesla, parked in Hollywood Hills for several weeks before being towed.

Recently, the Los Angeles Police Department’s LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams revealed that Celeste’s body had been in the car for several weeks before eventually been discovered on September 8, 2025.

However, as of now, the Here With Me rapper has not been named as a suspect in the case due to insufficient evidences for charges.

But a major update about Tesla’s security features and alert have sparked a debate over his potential involvement in the case, TMZ reported.

Suspicion 1:

D4vd owns the 2023 Model Y Tesla, which comes with an advanced alert feature that can send notification about being opened directly to the owner’s phone, with many using a Tesla app to open and drive the vehicle.

The app also included several more advanced features, like sending a notification if the trunk is left open for over 10 minutes.

This has raised a question that if it took more than 10 minutes to put Celeste’s body in the car, the rapper might have received an alert.

But it is unclear if D4vd has notifications turned on, or if he even uses the Tesla app.

Another possible explanation suggests that he could also have a regular key fob, which unlocks the car when he’s nearby, or use the key cards that come with the vehicle to get in, making it a possibility that the rapper might not use the app at all.

Suspicion 2:

According to Tesla’s website, its vehicles come with plenty of cameras that include a dash cam and side cameras that can record when “Sentry Mode” is turned on.

The features allows to keep the cameras running even when the car is parked, and the vehicle self-activates if a threat is detected or if it senses unusual movement, such as being shaken or towed.

However, it has also been shared that the Sentry Mode is disabled by default, and to record all the time, one required a Tesla USB drive plugged in.

It is again unclear whether D4vd had the feature enabled or even had the drive to save the footage.

