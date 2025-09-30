Jennifer Lopez's teen kid inspires her to sign 'The Kiss of Spider-Woman' 

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that one of her twin children, Emme, inspired her to take on a role in her upcoming film, The Kiss of the Spider Woman.
While promoting her upcoming film on CBS Mornings on Sunday, September 28, the Unstoppable starlet shared that her connection to the queer community drew her to do the movie.
The proud mom explained that this film is "very personal" and close to her heart, as it highlighted the issues which had not been discussed publicly yet.
Journalist Lee Cowan asked Lopez if she realised how much her popular song, Let’s Get It Loud, referred to the LGBTQ+ community when she initially wrote it.
To which the mom-of-two said, "Let’s Get Loud? Yeah, it’s funny. You don’t always realise everything."
"When I decided to do the cages at the Super Bowl with all the little girls in it, all the little Latin girls in it, because of what politically was going on at that moment, I didn’t know if they were going to let that fly," she explained.
Lopez continued, "And singing that with my child there. And them screaming that back to me. ‘Cause I’m going to live my life!," before emotionally noting, "That was one of the best moments of my life."
For the unversed, J.Lo's teen child, whose real name is Emme Maribel Muñiz, prefers They/Them pronouns, and came out as non-binary during their mother's past relationship with Ben Affleck.
It is pertinent to note that Jennifer Lopez shares her twin kids, Emme and Max, 17, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.
The Kiss of Spider Woman will premiere on October 10, 2025.