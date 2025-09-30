Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez's teen kid inspires her to sign 'The Kiss of Spider-Woman'

The Kiss of Spider Woman will premiere in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Jennifer Lopezs teen kid inspires her to sign The Kiss of Spider-Woman
Jennifer Lopez's teen kid inspires her to sign 'The Kiss of Spider-Woman' 

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that one of her twin children, Emme, inspired her to take on a role in her upcoming film, The Kiss of the Spider Woman. 

While promoting her upcoming film on CBS Mornings on Sunday, September 28, the Unstoppable starlet shared that her connection to the queer community drew her to do the movie.

The proud mom explained that this film is "very personal" and close to her heart, as it highlighted the issues which had not been discussed publicly yet.

Journalist Lee Cowan asked Lopez if she realised how much her popular song, Let’s Get It Loud, referred to the LGBTQ+ community when she initially wrote it.

To which the mom-of-two said, "Let’s Get Loud? Yeah, it’s funny. You don’t always realise everything."

"When I decided to do the cages at the Super Bowl with all the little girls in it, all the little Latin girls in it, because of what politically was going on at that moment, I didn’t know if they were going to let that fly," she explained.

Lopez continued, "And singing that with my child there. And them screaming that back to me. ‘Cause I’m going to live my life!," before emotionally noting, "That was one of the best moments of my life."

For the unversed, J.Lo's teen child, whose real name is Emme Maribel Muñiz, prefers They/Them pronouns, and came out as non-binary during their mother's past relationship with Ben Affleck. 

It is pertinent to note that Jennifer Lopez shares her twin kids, Emme and Max, 17, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The Kiss of Spider Woman will premiere on October 10, 2025. 

You Might Like:

Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new 'The Social Network' sequel?

Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new 'The Social Network' sequel?
'The Amazing Spiderman' star last appeared in the original The Social Network film in 2010

Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates

Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates
The Grammy-winning musician released her fifth studio album, Vie, in September this year

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date
Netflix shares first poster for 'Bridgerton' season four earlier this week

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding
The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker is set to release her new studio album, Life of a Showgirl, in October this year

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout
The 'Harry Potter' star and the British author have been feuding over anti-gender views since 2020

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech
The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' star pleaded his wife for another baby at two different award shows

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album
Ed Sheeran reveals his song 'Camera' was almost a collaboration with Justin Bieber

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease
Halsey breaks silence on chemotherapy journey and shares glimpse into life with t-cell disorder

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death
Celeste Rivas's dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name earlier this month

Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction

Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction
Miley Cyrus updates fans on Malibu home restoration journey after it was destroyed in Woolsey Fire

October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms

October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms
'A House of Dynamite' to 'Abbott Elementary 5', here’s a list of all new movies and shows hitting OTT platforms in October 2025

Dolly Parton delays Las Vegas shows for 9 months over health scare

Dolly Parton delays Las Vegas shows for 9 months over health scare
The country icon was set to perform at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, in December 2025