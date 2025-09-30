Home / Entertainment

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban call it quits after 19 years of marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married in 2006 and are parents to two daughters, Sunday and Faith

  By Sidra Khan
In a shocking new update, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have parted their ways after 19 years of happily-married life.

On Monday, September 29, TMZ reported that the Babygirl actress and the Somebody Like You singer called it quits on their marriage and have been living separately since the beginning of summer.

According to a source close to the pair, the Big Little Lies starlet has been taking care of her and Urban’s two daughters, Sunday and Faith, and has been “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”

The insider went on to share that while Kidman tried her best to save the crumbling relationship, it was the Let It Roll singer who chose to split.

“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” stated the tipster, adding that Nicole Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.”

Furthermore, the insider told, "Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home.”

Notably, it is unclear whether the duo will divorce or not.

For the unversed, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in June 2006 and are parents to two daughters, 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

Prior to her marriage to Urban, Kidman was married to Hollywood star Tom Cruise, with whom she shares two adoptive children, daughter Isabella and son Connor.

