Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck's key role in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez has revealed a pivotal role her ex-husband Ben Affleck has played in her upcoming musical drama film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.
JLo expressed gratitude to Ben for funding her latest movie with his production company Artists Equity.
During a chat with CBS Sunday Morning, Jennifer revealed her former husband’s key role in the film.
She said, “The movie wouldn’t have been made if it wasn’t for him and Artists Equity. I will always give him that credit. They financed it,” Jennifer said about Ben and his production company. I told him this was the role I was born to play and I wanted to do it, and he was like, ‘OK,’ and he helped make it happen.”
The Atlas star, Ben, and Matt Damon are all executive producers on the project, which is set to release on October 10.
In the same interview, Jennifer, 56, reflected on her split from the Batman star.
JLo admitted that the separation was “the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it changed me. It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”
Ben and the Marry Me actress tied the knot in July 2022. The former couple finalized their divorce in Janurary 2025.