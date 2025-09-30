Jennifer Lopez speaks on major ‘nightmare’ after Ben Affleck split

Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her shocking “nightmare,” months after divorcing Ben Affleck.

During her recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the Unstoppable actress opened up about her experience while working on her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

For the anticipated musical drama film, JLo worked with Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costume designer Colleen Atwood.

While gushing over Colleen’s skills, the actress credited the designer for helping her “bring [the character] to life” and described the experience as “a great collaboration.”

However, there was this one specific dress that became the Birthday crooner’s big “nightmare.”

Speaking about her gold dress in the movie, Lopez stated that the ensembles were “not always functional,” revealing, “The gold dress was 50 pounds. It was so heavy. When they would lift me up, and I would try to move my leg around and do the attitude. It was a nightmare.”

But the Marry Me starlet shared that all the pain was worth the result, expressing, “It worked. The way the dress moved and the lines of the dress. [Atwood] really is a master at that, and it was perfect. We’d see it on the monitor, and I’d be like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even realize the costume would be that good.’”

During the interview, Jennifer Lopez also expressed her feelings on parting ways with Ben Affleck, saying that the divorce was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

JLo and the Deep Water star, who got married on July 16, 2022, ended their marriage after two years on August 20, 2024, when Lopez filed for divorce.

The former flames finalized their divorce on January 6, 2025.

