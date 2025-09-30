Home / Entertainment

Nicole Kidman finds strength in family after painful split with Keith Urban

  • By Hafsa Noor
Nicole Kidman has found solace in her family after painful split from Keith Urban.

The Nine Perfect Strangers alum’s family came together to show support amid the distressing time.

A source told PEOPLE, “Nicole’s sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

Nicole has seemingly been relying on her sister Antonia as her life turned upside down due to the devastating split.

As per the reports, the pair’s separation after nearly 20 years of marriage was not a surprise to their close friends and family members.

The insider shared that it “really hasn’t been a secret” that Nicole , 58, and Keith, 57, have “been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable”

They continued, “She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

It is pertinent to note that the pair has not released any official statement to address their split.

About Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's relationship:

Nicole and Keith exchanged vows in June 2006 and have two beautiful daughters together, 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

The Eyes Wide Shut star was previously married to Hollywood bigwig Tom Cruise, with whom she has two adopted children, daughter Isabella and son Connor. 

