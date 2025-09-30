Home / Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' actor Josh Hartnett rushed to hospital after deadly car wreck

Josh Hartnett's car collides with police officials car while returning after filming for his upcoming untitled Netflix film

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Oppenheimer actor Josh Hartnett rushed to hospital after deadly car wreck
'Oppenheimer' actor Josh Hartnett rushed to hospital after deadly car wreck  

Josh Hartnett was taken to the hospital in Canada after his car collided with another while filming a new Netflix movie.

The Oppenheimer star was travelling in a SUV and was a passenger in the car when the crash occurred at midnight last week, on Monday, September 22.

According to CBC News, the car was driven by a 59-year-old man, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, when it collided with a police car, which was later discovered by a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary vehicle in St John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in their statement, "As a precaution, one of our officers was also transported to the hospital." 

Reportedly, the Verity actor was returning after filming his upcoming Netflix movie, which is yet to be titled by the production.

However, he was working alongside several A-listers, including Mackenzie Davis, Darrin Baker, Charlie Heaton, Tanchay Redvers, Joshua Close, Rohan Campbell, Ruby Stokes, Kaleb Horn, Willow Kean and Natasha Henstridge.

The officials told the media outlets that Hartnett and his driver had been assessed for minor injuries by medical staff.

Both vehicles were said to have been "significantly damaged" due to a massive collision.

On a professional front, Josh Hartnett last appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film, Oppenheimer, which premiered on July 21, 2023.  

You Might Like:

Jennifer Lopez speaks on major ‘nightmare’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez speaks on major ‘nightmare’ after Ben Affleck split
The ‘Kiss of a Spider Woman’ actress, Jennifer Lopez recalls her major ‘nightmare’ in new interview

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban call it quits after 19 years of marriage

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban call it quits after 19 years of marriage
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married in 2006 and are parents to two daughters, Sunday and Faith

Justin Bieber finds comfort in unexpected activity after Selena Gomez marriage

Justin Bieber finds comfort in unexpected activity after Selena Gomez marriage
The ‘Daisies’ singer appears to distract himself from ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s wedding through an unlikely hobby

D4vd caught in storm of questions after Tesla alerts spark suspicion

D4vd caught in storm of questions after Tesla alerts spark suspicion
D4vd has not been named as a suspect in Celeste Rivas’ death, however surprising new Tesla detail sparks debate about his involvement

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make romance official with intimate outing

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make romance official with intimate outing
Scooter Braun joined Sydney Sweeney and her parents on Halloween Horror Nights Visit amid her 28th birthday celebrations

Jennifer Lopez's teen kid inspires her to sign 'The Kiss of Spider-Woman'

Jennifer Lopez's teen kid inspires her to sign 'The Kiss of Spider-Woman'
The Kiss of Spider Woman will premiere in October this year

Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new 'The Social Network' sequel?

Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new 'The Social Network' sequel?
'The Amazing Spiderman' star last appeared in the original The Social Network film in 2010

Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates

Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates
The Grammy-winning musician released her fifth studio album, Vie, in September this year

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date
Netflix shares first poster for 'Bridgerton' season four earlier this week

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding
The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker is set to release her new studio album, Life of a Showgirl, in October this year

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout
The 'Harry Potter' star and the British author have been feuding over anti-gender views since 2020

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech
The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' star pleaded his wife for another baby at two different award shows