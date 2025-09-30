'Oppenheimer' actor Josh Hartnett rushed to hospital after deadly car wreck  

Josh Hartnett was taken to the hospital in Canada after his car collided with another while filming a new Netflix movie.
The Oppenheimer star was travelling in a SUV and was a passenger in the car when the crash occurred at midnight last week, on Monday, September 22.
According to CBC News, the car was driven by a 59-year-old man, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, when it collided with a police car, which was later discovered by a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary vehicle in St John's.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in their statement, "As a precaution, one of our officers was also transported to the hospital."
Reportedly, the Verity actor was returning after filming his upcoming Netflix movie, which is yet to be titled by the production.
However, he was working alongside several A-listers, including Mackenzie Davis, Darrin Baker, Charlie Heaton, Tanchay Redvers, Joshua Close, Rohan Campbell, Ruby Stokes, Kaleb Horn, Willow Kean and Natasha Henstridge.
The officials told the media outlets that Hartnett and his driver had been assessed for minor injuries by medical staff.
Both vehicles were said to have been "significantly damaged" due to a massive collision.
On a professional front, Josh Hartnett last appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film, Oppenheimer, which premiered on July 21, 2023.