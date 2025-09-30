Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make romance official with intimate outing

Scooter Braun joined Sydney Sweeney and her parents on Halloween Horror Nights Visit amid her 28th birthday celebrations

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make romance official with intimate outing
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make romance official with intimate outing

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have finally confirmed their blossoming romance.

As the Euphoria actress – who turned 28 earlier this month – continued her birthday celebrations over the weekend, she was joined by her 44-year-old rumored boyfriend, Braun, officially confirming the recent romance buzz.

On Monday, September 29, the Daily Mail reported that the lovebirds were spotted holding hands during their outing at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, California.

Their romance seemed more serious when the duo was joined by Sweeney’s parents, Lisa and Steven, during the celebrations.

For the outing, the couple kept it casual at the theme park, with the Immaculate actress wearing a gray sweatshirt, loose jeans, sneakers, and a camo baseball cap over two braids, while the American business rocked a sweatshirt, shorts, hat, and sneakers.

Notably, Scooter Braun was also spotted at Sydney Sweeney’s 28th birthday bash the night before their theme park outing on Saturday, September 27.

The Anyone But You starlet celebrated her special day with a space-themed costume party, photos of which she posted on her official Instagram account on Monday, September 29, with a caption, reading, “Welcome to planet syd.”


Sweeney and Braun’s joint appearances over the weekend came after an insider told the outlet about the duo’s blossoming romance, revealing, “They talk every day and see each other often, it is hot and heavy.”

“I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants,” they added.

Prior to this, the pair was also spotted on a romantic date in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Lopez's teen kid inspires her to sign 'The Kiss of Spider-Woman'

Jennifer Lopez's teen kid inspires her to sign 'The Kiss of Spider-Woman'
The Kiss of Spider Woman will premiere in October this year

Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new 'The Social Network' sequel?

Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new 'The Social Network' sequel?
'The Amazing Spiderman' star last appeared in the original The Social Network film in 2010

Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates

Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates
The Grammy-winning musician released her fifth studio album, Vie, in September this year

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date
Netflix shares first poster for 'Bridgerton' season four earlier this week

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding
The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker is set to release her new studio album, Life of a Showgirl, in October this year

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout
The 'Harry Potter' star and the British author have been feuding over anti-gender views since 2020

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech
The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' star pleaded his wife for another baby at two different award shows

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album
Ed Sheeran reveals his song 'Camera' was almost a collaboration with Justin Bieber

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease
Halsey breaks silence on chemotherapy journey and shares glimpse into life with t-cell disorder

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death
Celeste Rivas's dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name earlier this month

Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction

Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction
Miley Cyrus updates fans on Malibu home restoration journey after it was destroyed in Woolsey Fire

October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms

October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms
'A House of Dynamite' to 'Abbott Elementary 5', here’s a list of all new movies and shows hitting OTT platforms in October 2025