Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make romance official with intimate outing

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have finally confirmed their blossoming romance.
As the Euphoria actress – who turned 28 earlier this month – continued her birthday celebrations over the weekend, she was joined by her 44-year-old rumored boyfriend, Braun, officially confirming the recent romance buzz.
On Monday, September 29, the Daily Mail reported that the lovebirds were spotted holding hands during their outing at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, California.
Their romance seemed more serious when the duo was joined by Sweeney’s parents, Lisa and Steven, during the celebrations.
For the outing, the couple kept it casual at the theme park, with the Immaculate actress wearing a gray sweatshirt, loose jeans, sneakers, and a camo baseball cap over two braids, while the American business rocked a sweatshirt, shorts, hat, and sneakers.
Notably, Scooter Braun was also spotted at Sydney Sweeney’s 28th birthday bash the night before their theme park outing on Saturday, September 27.
The Anyone But You starlet celebrated her special day with a space-themed costume party, photos of which she posted on her official Instagram account on Monday, September 29, with a caption, reading, “Welcome to planet syd.”
Sweeney and Braun’s joint appearances over the weekend came after an insider told the outlet about the duo’s blossoming romance, revealing, “They talk every day and see each other often, it is hot and heavy.”
“I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants,” they added.
Prior to this, the pair was also spotted on a romantic date in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.