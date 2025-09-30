Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber finds comfort in unexpected activity after Selena Gomez marriage

The ‘Daisies’ singer appears to distract himself from ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s wedding through an unlikely hobby

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Justin Bieber finds comfort in unexpected activity after Selena Gomez marriage
Justin Bieber finds comfort in unexpected activity after Selena Gomez marriage

Justin Bieber has found an unexpected new hobby to seemingly distract himself from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s wedding.

On Monday, September 29, the Sorry hitmaker gave his 293 million fans a glimpse into his new pastime, sharing details about it in the latest Instagram post.

He shared a photo of Bad Thoughts, a self-help book by New York Times bestselling authors Judah Smith and Dr. Les Parrott, which deals with confronting and overcoming negative, self-defeating mental patterns.

“Grateful for my broski @judahsmith and how he puts words together,” the Swag singer captioned.

Heaping praise on Judah Smith, Justin Bieber continued, “About to lock in, I usually hate reading but the way Judah draws you in I can only imagine it’s gonna be super helpful and digestible.”

This update by the Daisies singer came two days after he subtly expressed his feelings over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s marriage.

In his September 27 post, the father of one shared a series of photos from his recent basketball game, with his song I Do playing in the background, seemingly expressing that his feelings for the Sunset Blvd singer will ever “fade away.”

Keeping the caption blank, Bieber let his choice of song do all the talking.

“All these feelings just wash away, my baby. It's not complicated. And those feelings won't fade away, away,” the lyrics played, adding, “I do, I mean it when I said that I do. Nobody gets to touch you, I do. You will always be the one that I choose.”

Selena Gomez – who dated Justin Bieber on-and-off for eight years – tied the knot to Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

You Might Like:

D4vd caught in storm of questions after Tesla alerts spark suspicion

D4vd caught in storm of questions after Tesla alerts spark suspicion
D4vd has not been named as a suspect in Celeste Rivas’ death, however surprising new Tesla detail sparks debate about his involvement

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make romance official with intimate outing

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make romance official with intimate outing
Scooter Braun joined Sydney Sweeney and her parents on Halloween Horror Nights Visit amid her 28th birthday celebrations

Jennifer Lopez's teen kid inspires her to sign 'The Kiss of Spider-Woman'

Jennifer Lopez's teen kid inspires her to sign 'The Kiss of Spider-Woman'
The Kiss of Spider Woman will premiere in October this year

Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new 'The Social Network' sequel?

Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new 'The Social Network' sequel?
'The Amazing Spiderman' star last appeared in the original The Social Network film in 2010

Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates

Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates
The Grammy-winning musician released her fifth studio album, Vie, in September this year

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date
Netflix shares first poster for 'Bridgerton' season four earlier this week

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding
The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker is set to release her new studio album, Life of a Showgirl, in October this year

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout
The 'Harry Potter' star and the British author have been feuding over anti-gender views since 2020

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech
The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' star pleaded his wife for another baby at two different award shows

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album
Ed Sheeran reveals his song 'Camera' was almost a collaboration with Justin Bieber

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease
Halsey breaks silence on chemotherapy journey and shares glimpse into life with t-cell disorder

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death
Celeste Rivas's dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name earlier this month