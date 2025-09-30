Justin Bieber finds comfort in unexpected activity after Selena Gomez marriage

Justin Bieber has found an unexpected new hobby to seemingly distract himself from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s wedding.
On Monday, September 29, the Sorry hitmaker gave his 293 million fans a glimpse into his new pastime, sharing details about it in the latest Instagram post.
He shared a photo of Bad Thoughts, a self-help book by New York Times bestselling authors Judah Smith and Dr. Les Parrott, which deals with confronting and overcoming negative, self-defeating mental patterns.
“Grateful for my broski @judahsmith and how he puts words together,” the Swag singer captioned.
Heaping praise on Judah Smith, Justin Bieber continued, “About to lock in, I usually hate reading but the way Judah draws you in I can only imagine it’s gonna be super helpful and digestible.”
This update by the Daisies singer came two days after he subtly expressed his feelings over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s marriage.
In his September 27 post, the father of one shared a series of photos from his recent basketball game, with his song I Do playing in the background, seemingly expressing that his feelings for the Sunset Blvd singer will ever “fade away.”
Keeping the caption blank, Bieber let his choice of song do all the talking.
“All these feelings just wash away, my baby. It's not complicated. And those feelings won't fade away, away,” the lyrics played, adding, “I do, I mean it when I said that I do. Nobody gets to touch you, I do. You will always be the one that I choose.”
Selena Gomez – who dated Justin Bieber on-and-off for eight years – tied the knot to Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, September 27, 2025.