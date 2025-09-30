Home / Entertainment

Keanu Reeves' drastic weight-loss at 'Waiting for Godot' event draws attention

'The Matrix' star reunites with his former co-star, Alex Winter, with their debut performance in 'Waiting for Godot'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Keanu Reeves has opened his new theatre play, Waiting for Godot, with a drastic weight gain.

The 61-year-old Canadian actor and musician arrived at the Hudson Theatre in Midtown Manhattan ahead of his performance on Sunday, September 28, 2025. 

For the event, Reeves was accompanied by his new flame, Alexandra Grant, but the fans noticed the John Wick actor’s thin body as he prepared for his Broadway debut.

In the viral footage and photos from his performance, the Matrix star was looking extremely gaunt.

P.C.: Just Jarred/Instagram account 

Fans reactions over Keanu Reeves' dramatic weight loss transformation: 

After the video clips of the critically acclaimed actor gained popularity on social media, fans rushed to the comments section to express their concerns over his dramatic transformation. 

One fan wrote, "He looks so skinny. It is worrisome. In recent years, he has got scarily [sic] thin; I hope he is not ill. He used to look so stunning in John Wick. What happened?"

"He is losing significant weight and looks unhappy and skinny, so you stick your head in the sand. Of course, he still looks good. I did not say that he does not look good, but compared to 2019 and even 3 years ago, he is sooo thin and frail that people are worried," a second noted.

While a third said, "I get the whole humbleness, but come on, bro, shower, get a haircut and get a fresh suit and shoes." 

To note, Keanu Reeves reunited with his former co-star, Alex Winter, in their Broadway theatre play, Waiting for Godot

