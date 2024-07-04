Eddie Murphy gives thumbs up to son's romance with Martin Lawrence's daughter

Eddie Murphy has given his seal of approval to his son Eric Murphy's relationship with daughter, Jasmin Lawrence.
In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Murphy talked about the romance between his son Lawrence’s daughter.
"They're both beautiful, they look amazing together — and it's funny, everybody’s like, 'What is that baby gonna be funny?'" Murphy shared
The Beverly Hills Cop actor went on to joke, "Our gene pool is gonna make this funny baby."
Murphy, who has worked with Lawrence on several projects, including the 1992 film Boomerang and the 1999 film Life, also share their reaction on the news of their kids' relationship.
"We just was like, 'It's cool.' Yeah, it was cool. We thought it was cool,” he noted.
Murphy again said with a laugh, "If they ever get married and have a child, I am expecting the child to be funny."
Eric, the eldest of Murphy's 10 children, and Jasmin, the eldest of Lawrence's children, went public with their relationship in 2021.
Later in the interview, Murphy also shared his approach to parenting.
"I've always been the same type of dad. I'm just laid back, I'm not a super-hard disciplinarian. I'm like a cool dad. But I don't let them get away with all kinds of stuff. I've always been there for everything — school plays, and all that stuff,” he noted.
Eddie Murphy shares son Eric with former partner Paulette McNeely while Martin Lawrence shares daughter Jasmin with ex-wife, Patricia Southall.