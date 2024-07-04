David Beckham, Victoria bring back purple wedding looks: ‘can’t believe, still fit’

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  July 04, 2024


David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have brought back nostalgic memories as they slipped into their iconic purple wedding outfits on their 25th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the former captain of English football team dropped stunning photos of his purple suit complete with matching suede.

While Victoria wearing an Antonio Berardi dress, adorned with a floral-patterned ruffled top.

Her dress also featured a daring split that she paired with eccentric shoes.

In a shared of photos, the couple was posing  standing against the lush green background and in another snap they were sat on their infamous gold thrones.


David captioned the post, “Yep, still got it! Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit.”

Victoria shared the same carousel along with the caption, “Yep, still got it! Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit! We love you so much @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven xxxx”

Soon after he shared the adorable snaps the fans couldn’t hold their excitement and rushed to the comment section to express their love.

One fan wrote, “Great loving couple congratulations.”

Another noted, “He definitely still got it, happy anniversary”

The third stated, “You guys are amazing congratulations on a fabulous marriage.”

The Spice Girl alum also shared a snippet of her and her husband getting ready, she penned the witty caption on David’s video, “Still fits him too.”

To note, Victoria and David previously wore these dresses at their wedding reception, when they married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999 in lavish ceremony.

