Gwen Stefani shares rare wedding photos with Blake Shelton on 3rd anniversary

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated three years of marriage bliss!
The power couple took to their social media accounts on Wednesday to share a blast from the past.
Stefani shared a series of intimate photos from their wedding day, including a romantic kiss in front of a five-tiered cake, a black-and-white shot at the altar, and a sunset kiss.
The No Doubt singer also posted a photo of the couple with her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.
“July 3, 2021, it has always been you,” Stefani penned referring to their wedding date with their duet Purple Irises playing in the back.
Shelton also shared a selfie with Stefani, captioning it, "Happy anniversary @gwenstefani! I love you!!!!!!!".
Stefani and Shelton started dating in 2015 and got engaged in October 2020.
The couple tied the knot in a picturesque Oklahoma ranch wedding surrounded by their nearest and dearest.
Since then, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have collaborated on many hit songs like Happy Anywhere, Nobody but You, You Make Me Feel Like Christmas and Purple Irises.