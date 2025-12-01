Taylor Swift maps out luxury bridal parties ahead of wedding with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is reportedly gearing up for an unforgettable pre-wedding celebration as she is planning not one, but three luxury bachelorette getaways before her dream wedding.
As per The Sun, a source shared exclusive details on The Life Of a Showgirl hitmaker nuptial with the Kansas City Chief tight end.
Notably, it is reported that Swift would have bridal parties — including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid — planned for her bachelorette party.
A source shared that Swift’s bridesmaids have been hard at work organizing the festivities, which will involve “at least three or four girls’ trips or bachelorette-style getaways” to some of Taylor’s favorite spots, including New York, Nashville, the Bahamas, and Italy.
“The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond,” the insider shared.
According to the report, Swift’s mother, Andrea, and her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Donna, are among the women helping to coordinate the wedding details.
“The bridesmaids have been talking for the past two weeks, several times a week, whether on the phone, through texts, FaceTime, or Zoom,” the source revealed.
They’ve been continuously exchanging ideas through meetups and virtual chats, and Selena is said to be particularly enthusiastic about offering her firsthand experience after her September marriage to Benny Blanco.
“[Selena] constantly brings ideas and suggestions to make it the best experience possible for her best friend, Taylor,” said the source.
Notably, the wedding date remains under wraps, but the bridal party is focused on perfecting every detail.
They’ll meet in the coming months across New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville, where Swift will host and finalize plans.
“The plan is to organize an entire wedding weekend — from Friday to Sunday — not just a single ceremony.”
“Taylor and the girls are working on a multi-day celebration, wanting to make it a unique, unforgettable memory they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives,” the insider revealed.
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced that they’re engaged in an Instagram post on August 26, 2025.