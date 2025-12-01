Entertainment

Taylor Swift maps out luxury bridal parties ahead of wedding with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift would have bridal parties as Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid have planned for her bachelorette party

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Taylor Swift maps out trio of luxury escapes ahead of wedding with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift maps out trio of luxury escapes ahead of wedding with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is reportedly gearing up for an unforgettable pre-wedding celebration as she is planning not one, but three luxury bachelorette getaways before her dream wedding.

As per The Sun, a source shared exclusive details on The Life Of a Showgirl hitmaker nuptial with the Kansas City Chief tight end.

Notably, it is reported that Swift would have bridal parties — including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid — planned for her bachelorette party.

A source shared that Swift’s bridesmaids have been hard at work organizing the festivities, which will involve “at least three or four girls’ trips or bachelorette-style getaways” to some of Taylor’s favorite spots, including New York, Nashville, the Bahamas, and Italy.

“The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond,” the insider shared.

According to the report, Swift’s mother, Andrea, and her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Donna, are among the women helping to coordinate the wedding details.

“The bridesmaids have been talking for the past two weeks, several times a week, whether on the phone, through texts, FaceTime, or Zoom,” the source revealed.

They’ve been continuously exchanging ideas through meetups and virtual chats, and Selena is said to be particularly enthusiastic about offering her firsthand experience after her September marriage to Benny Blanco.

“[Selena] constantly brings ideas and suggestions to make it the best experience possible for her best friend, Taylor,” said the source.

Notably, the wedding date remains under wraps, but the bridal party is focused on perfecting every detail.

They’ll meet in the coming months across New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville, where Swift will host and finalize plans.

“The plan is to organize an entire wedding weekend — from Friday to Sunday — not just a single ceremony.”

“Taylor and the girls are working on a multi-day celebration, wanting to make it a unique, unforgettable memory they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives,” the insider revealed.

To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced that they’re engaged in an Instagram post on August 26, 2025.


Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

‘Home Improvement’ alum Zachery Ty Bryan marks sixth arrest in 5 years

‘Home Improvement’ alum Zachery Ty Bryan marks sixth arrest in 5 years
Zachery Ty Bryan is held at Lane County Jail on a no-bail status

Dwayne Johnson shares unseen peek into Karen Gillan's onset birthday bash

Dwayne Johnson shares unseen peek into Karen Gillan's onset birthday bash
The 'Jumanji' star drops heartfelt birthday tribute to his co-star, Karen Gillan, on Instagram

‘Zootopia 2’ sends fans into frenzy with $38.5 million box office win

‘Zootopia 2’ sends fans into frenzy with $38.5 million box office win
‘Zootopia 2’ voiceover cast includes Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Don Lake, Nate Torrence, Tommy Chong

James Cameron's much-awaited film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' set to rule hearts

James Cameron's much-awaited film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' set to rule hearts
The 'Titanic' director's new film, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is slated to be released in December this year

Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99

Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99
A French Model died at the age of 99 in her residence

JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst

JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst
Jojo Siwa breaks silence after rushing to hospital just hours before her Black Friday show

Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance

Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance
Ariana Grande's recent appearances during 'Wicked' events has sparked concerns among fans

Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death

Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death
The 'Fast and Furious' star tragically passed away in a fatal car crash back in November 2013

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role
George Clooney takes hilarious dig at Brad Pitt for taking over the iconic role

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins
The 'Oldboy' actress set to appear in upcoming film, 'Eternity'

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking
Jenna Ortega gets candid about the downside of AI in the media industry

Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'
The 'Photograph' singer's new tracks revealed the strain of Mathematics World Tour placed on his home life