Prince Harry faces demands for public apology amid feud with Royal Family

Prince Harry is facing mounting pressure to address what some insiders are calling a "huge mistake" that has strained relations with Princess Kate and Prince William.
After the Duke of Sussex made a bombshell revelation against his brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in his memoir Spare and labelled her as “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive," their bond took a difficult turn.
The likelihood of a reunion appeared difficult, but King Charles's former butler suggested a solution to patch up the broken relationship and restore Harry to his previous life.
Speaking to the New York Post, Grant Harold said, “The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [Spare] was a mistake.”
The butler added, “I don’t think that’s going to happen. Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is forevermore.”
Harold also shared that the Duke of Sussex "will regret" the things he made public against the Royal family.
“Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different,” Harrold concluded.
To note, Harry’s memoir is not the only thing that ignited the feud, their Netflix series released in 2022, and their landmark interview with Oprah in 2021, previously damaged their relationship.