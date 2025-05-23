Meghan Markle posts never-before-seen BTS moments from ‘COAFF’ photoshoot

Filled with exciting and rare peeks, Meghan Markle’s latest post celebrates fun and creativity!
Turning to her official Instagram Story on Friday, May 23, the Duchess of Sussex dropped an exciting video featuring never-before-seen glimpses from the photoshoot of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.
“Don’t miss out,” penned the mother of two as she shared a link to the podcast’s latest episode, writing, “TUNE INTO COAFF.”
Gently smiling and shyly posing for the photos in front of a black backdrop in an off-white painted room, the Suits alum’s video featured her in a casual black-and-white outfit. She kept her shiny hair opened and completed the look by wearing a pair of white sneakers.
The clip also showed a laptop screen displaying Photoshop, where a designer – who was behind the camera - was seen editing the Duchess’s picture.
This was followed by a shot of Prince Harry’s wife reviewing the images while stylishly holding her wavy hair in a ponytail.
Changing into another striking outfit, Meghan Markle was captured in the next frame wearing a deep maroon shirt paired with fitted black trousers.
The video then transitioned into another visual that showcased the Duchess posing at what appeared to be the backyard of her and Prince Harry’s luxurious Montecito home.
For the outdoor shoot, she wore a dark blue shirt with deep blue jeans complemented by a pair of white shoes.
Meghan Markle’s Confessions of a Female Founder:
Confessions of a Female Founder is a podcast hosted by Meghan Markle and produced by Archewell Audio Production.
The eight-episode show debuted on April 8, 2025, and features the Duchess having conversation with female founders and friends who talk about their own business ventures, companies, and brands.