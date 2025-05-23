Royal

Duchess of Gloucester opens new transplant centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

King Charles commended the Duchess of Gloucester's special initiative towards Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle on Friday, May 23rd, to release the exclusive photos from the inauguration ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. 

Birgitte, the Danish-born member of the British Royal Family, has officially initiated Edmonds Transplant Centre.

"The Duchess of Gloucester has officially opened Edmonds Transplant Centre Birmingham at Queen Elizabeth Hospital," the 76-year-old monarch’s statement read.

They further detailed the facilities that will be provided in the newly opened center, stating, "The new center provides all the services that patients would need in their transplant journey, with the Birmingham-based hospital being the most active transplant center in Europe."

"The hospital carries out all the major organ transplants – heart, lung, liver, and kidney - and the new center will enable the hospital to continue to provide life-changing care to their patients," they concluded.

In the shared snapshots, the Duchess was seen meeting the hospital’s staff and dedicated doctors who have been working at the hospital for years.

During her visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, she had a chance to meet some of the cancer patients.

The Duchess of Gloucester hosts special garden party at Buckingham Palace: 

This update of Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester who is the wife of King Charles’ first cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester, comes after she hosted a special garden party at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the monarch. 

The Duchess of Sussex shares an exciting video featuring rare glimpses from her photoshoot for podcast 'Confessions of a Female Founder'
The British Monarch shows off chic walking cane during his latest high-profile appearances
Princess Eugenie takes on new role to support King Charles cause for a global change
The Danish Royal Couple, King Frederik X and Queen Mary, delightfully receive Business Europe Chairman Fredrik Persson at Royal Palace
King Charles, Camilla received an oak tree from King Carl Gustaf on the second coronation anniversary
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have subtly hinted at upcoming appearance
The Danish Monarch alongside his wife attended the Confederation of Danish Industry (ID) in Copenhagen
The Prince of Wales series, 'Guardians', will release a new episode each week
The Duchess of York has stepped out once again to support young people and their ideas
The Princess of Monaco made a striking appearance as she joined her husband, Prince Albert for Grand Prix event
Prince Andrew's younger daughter has received a new role in King Charles' The King's Foundation
David Beckham named among Time magazine's 100 most influential philanthropists alongside Prince William, Princess Kate