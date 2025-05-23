Duchess of Gloucester opens new transplant centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital 

King Charles welcomed the Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte's kind gesture towards the late Queen Elizabeth's Hospital.
The Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle on Friday, May 23rd, to release the exclusive photos from the inauguration ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
Birgitte, the Danish-born member of the British Royal Family, has officially initiated Edmonds Transplant Centre.
"The Duchess of Gloucester has officially opened Edmonds Transplant Centre Birmingham at Queen Elizabeth Hospital," the 76-year-old monarch’s statement read.
They further detailed the facilities that will be provided in the newly opened center, stating, "The new center provides all the services that patients would need in their transplant journey, with the Birmingham-based hospital being the most active transplant center in Europe."
"The hospital carries out all the major organ transplants – heart, lung, liver, and kidney - and the new center will enable the hospital to continue to provide life-changing care to their patients," they concluded.
In the shared snapshots, the Duchess was seen meeting the hospital’s staff and dedicated doctors who have been working at the hospital for years.
During her visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, she had a chance to meet some of the cancer patients.
The Duchess of Gloucester hosts special garden party at Buckingham Palace:
This update of Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester who is the wife of King Charles’ first cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester, comes after she hosted a special garden party at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the monarch.