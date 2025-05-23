Kensington Palace plans big move to downplay Princess Kate’s fashion

Princess Kate’s gorgeous fashion choices have ignited concerns for the Royal Family.
To redirect royal fans’ growing attention from the Princess of Wales’ outfits to her significant duties, Kensington Palace has reportedly planned a major move.
On Friday, May 23, GB News reported that the Palace is trying to downplay Kate’s fashion and intends to “reset the balance.”
As per royal commentator Gareth Russell, the communication team at Kensington Palace is working to maintain a “more balanced” approach to the future queen’s royal coverage, aiming for “equal attention” on both Kate’s fashion and her royal duties.
The issue caught Palace’s attention after media houses and fans started focusing more on Princes Kate’s looks rather than her charitable endeavours and royal responsibilites.
Planning a big move to downplay Kate’s fashion, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are now making attempts to “shape public perception of the monarchy’s work.”
"We'll see the royal households try to create more of a balance between pieces written about what they're wearing versus what they're doing. And I think that's probably what they're attempting to do - reset the balance,” stated Russell.
Princess Kate makes gorgeous appearance at major royal visit:
On Thursday, May 22, the Princes of Wales made a striking appearance at the BAE Systems’ shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow, in Scotland, to attend a historic royal ceremony.
At the ceremony, the future queen christened the UK’s new warship, naming it HMS Glasgow. She also fulfilled a key tradition by smashing a bottle of whisky against the ship’s hull.
For the historic ceremony, Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous £1,850 blue and white dress from Suzannah London, a nod to the Scottish flag. She complemented the outfit with a matching hat and cream-colored heels.