Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary lead royal reception for EU business chiefs

The Danish Monarch alongside his wife attended the Confederation of Danish Industry (ID) in Copenhagen

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  May 23, 2025
King Frederik and Queen Mary lead royal reception for EU business chiefs
King Frederik and Queen Mary lead royal reception for EU business chiefs

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark welcomed leading figures from the European business community at a royal reception held Thursday evening at Frederik VIII’s Palace in Amalienborg.

Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Danish Monarch and Queen Consort shared the glimpses of their high-profile business reception with the European Union chiefs.

Sharing about the meeting the Palace wrote, “The European business community is gathered for a summit in Copenhagen as a prelude to the upcoming Danish EU presidency. The summit focuses on current and geopolitical issues and is organized in collaboration between the Confederation of Danish Industry, the Danish Employers' Association, and BusinessEurope.”

The palace added, “As part of the program, the King and Queen hosted a reception on Thursday evening at Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg. In the photo, Their Majesties the King and Queen are seen receiving Fredrik Persson, the President of BusinessEurope.”


The event was held at the Confederation of Danish Industry (ID) in Copenhagen.

BusinessEurope, formally known as the Confederation of European Business, is a lobby group representing enterprises of all sizes across the EU and seven non-EU European countries.

Crown Prince Christian new role:

King Frederik and Queen Mary meeting came after they announced the new role of their son Crown Prince Christian.

On Monday, May 19, the royal couple took to Instagram and shared the delightful news about Christian, who has been busy with his military training.

The palace stated that the “Crown Prince is now a Guards Hussar and will continue his Lieutenant's training starting in August.”

