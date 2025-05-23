Princess Victoria plants King Charles' coronation anniversary twin tree

Princess Victoria has finally planed the twin oak tree from King Charles coronation anniversary celebration.
The Crown Princess of Sweden planted the tree at Djurgärden in Stockholm on Thursday, May 22. She was joined by the British ambassador, Samantha Job.
Back on May 1, the British monarch and the Queen Consort planted a tree in Windsor Castle’s garden gifted by King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia.
The Sweden Royal Family posted pictures of the event on Instagram and shared crucial details.
“In connection with King Charles coronation in 2023 the King and Crown Princess handed over Swedish oak trees as coronation gifts, for planting in the United Kingdom and Sweden respectively,” the caption of the post read.
It further continued, “The King's tree was planted earlier in May in Windsor. The twin tree, from the Crown Princess, was planted yesterday at Djurgärden in Stockholm together with the British ambassador, Samantha Job. @ukinsweden”
King Charles second coronation anniversary celebration:
King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated the coronation anniversary with the Swedish royal couple.
As per the announcement, “In the sunny grounds of Windsor Castle, The King and Queen were joined by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden in planting a Swedish oak (Quercus robur) tree to celebrate Their Majesties’ Coronation.”
To note, His Majesty's coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023.