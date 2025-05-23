Royal

Princess Victoria plants King Charles' coronation anniversary twin tree

King Charles, Camilla received an oak tree from King Carl Gustaf on the second coronation anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Princess Victoria plants King Charles coronation anniversary twin tree
Princess Victoria plants King Charles' coronation anniversary twin tree

Princess Victoria has finally planed the twin oak tree from King Charles coronation anniversary celebration.

The Crown Princess of Sweden planted the tree at Djurgärden in Stockholm on Thursday, May 22. She was joined by the British ambassador, Samantha Job.

Back on May 1, the British monarch and the Queen Consort planted a tree in Windsor Castle’s garden gifted by King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

The Sweden Royal Family posted pictures of the event on Instagram and shared crucial details.

“In connection with King Charles coronation in 2023 the King and Crown Princess handed over Swedish oak trees as coronation gifts, for planting in the United Kingdom and Sweden respectively,” the caption of the post read.


It further continued, “The King's tree was planted earlier in May in Windsor. The twin tree, from the Crown Princess, was planted yesterday at Djurgärden in Stockholm together with the British ambassador, Samantha Job. @ukinsweden”

King Charles second coronation anniversary celebration:

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated the coronation anniversary with the Swedish royal couple.

As per the announcement, “In the sunny grounds of Windsor Castle, The King and Queen were joined by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden in planting a Swedish oak (Quercus robur) tree to celebrate Their Majesties’ Coronation.”

To note,  His Majesty's coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023.

Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo hint at special appearance with new photo
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo hint at special appearance with new photo
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have subtly hinted at upcoming appearance
King Frederik, Queen Mary lead royal reception for EU business chiefs
King Frederik, Queen Mary lead royal reception for EU business chiefs
The Danish Monarch alongside his wife attended the Confederation of Danish Industry (ID) in Copenhagen
Prince William’s new BBC series releases first episode
Prince William’s new BBC series releases first episode
The Prince of Wales series, 'Guardians', will release a new episode each week
Sarah Ferguson applauds youth innovation at historic Benjamin Franklin House
Sarah Ferguson applauds youth innovation at historic Benjamin Franklin House
The Duchess of York has stepped out once again to support young people and their ideas
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene grace palace courtyard for Monaco Grand Prix event
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene grace palace courtyard for Monaco Grand Prix event
The Princess of Monaco made a striking appearance as she joined her husband, Prince Albert for Grand Prix event
King Charles drops Princess Eugenie's delightful video with official announcement
King Charles drops Princess Eugenie's delightful video with official announcement
Prince Andrew’s younger daughter has received a new role in King Charles' The King’s Foundation
David Beckham follows in footsteps of William, Kate for TIME100 honour
David Beckham follows in footsteps of William, Kate for TIME100 honour
David Beckham named among Time magazine's 100 most influential philanthropists alongside Prince William, Princess Kate
Prince William makes big announcement after taking new honor in U.S.
Prince William makes big announcement after taking new honor in U.S.
Prince William received a new honor in the Unites States with along with wife, Kate Middleton, earlier this week
Earl Spencer’s twin daughters lose coveted role as replacements announced
Earl Spencer’s twin daughters lose coveted role as replacements announced
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were notably lost a big role
Princess Eugenie gives first statement after taking big role from King Charles
Princess Eugenie gives first statement after taking big role from King Charles
King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie on huge role to promote The King’s Foundation
Prince William launches new series on 'most dangerous job in world'
Prince William launches new series on 'most dangerous job in world'
Prince William takes on hosting duties for a six-part wildlife docuseries, inspired by Sir David Attenborough
Prince William gives cheeky response to fan calling Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’
Prince William gives cheeky response to fan calling Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’
Kate Middleton received immense praises as she took centre stage at HMS Glasgow ship naming ceremony