 Sarah Ferguson applauds youth innovation at historic Benjamin Franklin House

Sarah Ferguson, who has been very busy lately in promoting meaningful causes, has stepped out once again to support young people and their ideas.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, May 23, the Duchess of York shared glimpse into her recent appearance at Benjamin Franklin House, where she expressed admiration for the next generation of changemakers and discussed the power of innovation.
In the image, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew could be seen standing between two men, one of whom is Michael Sheldrick, holding his book titled From Ideas to Impact.
“Honoured to be at the historic @benjaminfranklinhouse in London with my dear friend @micksheldrick to discuss the power of innovation to drive meaningful change,” she wrote in the caption.
Sarah continued, “Over 200 years ago, Benjamin Franklin showed the world how bold ideas, when combined with action and purpose, could transform society. Today, that same spirit lives on in the next generation of young innovators tackling global challenges with creativity, empathy, and determination.”
“Thank you to the incredible team at Benjamin Franklin House for hosting such a thoughtful and inspiring evening,” she added.
Sarah Ferguson’s passion for meaningful causes
The Duchess of York, has dedicated herself to various philanthropic causes since divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996.
She has been working as a dedicated advocate for youth empowerment, education, health, and global humanitarian issues.