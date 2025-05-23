Royal

Kate Middleton's outfit repetition at VE anniversary holds special meaning

The Prince of Wales attended the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations with Prince William earlier this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Kate Middletons outfit repetition at VE anniversary holds special meaning
Kate Middleton's outfit repetition at VE anniversary holds special meaning  

Kate Middleton recently repeated the outfit during the 80th anniversary of VE due to the special meaning.

The Princess of Wales seemingly opted for an elegant ensemble to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which she previously wore at the Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.

She showcased her sustainable approach to royal fashion during the VE Day celebrations led by King Charles on May 8th, 2025. 

During the esteemed event, the mom-of-three donned a white midi-dress, which she paired with the matching blazer.

To elevate her look, she carried a stunning pearl necklace.

A Regional Sales Manager, James Harris, at Austen & Blake, told GB News that Kate deliberately wore this particular dress.

"Kate has been opting for statement pieces in other recent public appearances such as the concert to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day," the royal fashion expert added.

Princess Kate Middleton attends VE Day celebrations: 

He also revealed that this was not the first time the Princess had worn the dress, as she wore the same dress during the Holocaust Memorial event in London earlier this year.

It is pertinent to note, the similar timeless piece was also owned by Princess Beatrice, the first royal cousin of Prince William, which she wore during the FEVO Sport Industry Awards ceremony in London on May 15th, 2025. 

Duchess of Gloucester opens new transplant centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Duchess of Gloucester opens new transplant centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
King Charles commended the Duchess of Gloucester's special initiative towards Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Meghan Markle posts never-before-seen BTS moments from ‘COAFF’ photoshoot
Meghan Markle posts never-before-seen BTS moments from ‘COAFF’ photoshoot
The Duchess of Sussex shares an exciting video featuring rare glimpses from her photoshoot for podcast ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’
King Charles sports stylish walking stick during prestigious royal engagements
King Charles sports stylish walking stick during prestigious royal engagements
The British Monarch shows off chic walking cane during his latest high-profile appearances
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after King Charles announces Eugenie’s new role
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after King Charles announces Eugenie’s new role
Princess Eugenie takes on new role to support King Charles cause for a global change
King Frederik, Mary host EU Business leaders ahead of Denmark’s presidency
King Frederik, Mary host EU Business leaders ahead of Denmark’s presidency
The Danish Royal Couple, King Frederik X and Queen Mary, delightfully receive Business Europe Chairman Fredrik Persson at Royal Palace
Princess Victoria plants King Charles' coronation anniversary twin tree
Princess Victoria plants King Charles' coronation anniversary twin tree
King Charles, Camilla received an oak tree from King Carl Gustaf on the second coronation anniversary
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo hint at special appearance with new photo
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo hint at special appearance with new photo
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have subtly hinted at upcoming appearance
King Frederik, Queen Mary lead royal reception for EU business chiefs
King Frederik, Queen Mary lead royal reception for EU business chiefs
The Danish Monarch alongside his wife attended the Confederation of Danish Industry (ID) in Copenhagen
Prince William’s new BBC series releases first episode
Prince William’s new BBC series releases first episode
The Prince of Wales series, 'Guardians', will release a new episode each week
Sarah Ferguson applauds youth innovation at historic Benjamin Franklin House
Sarah Ferguson applauds youth innovation at historic Benjamin Franklin House
The Duchess of York has stepped out once again to support young people and their ideas
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene grace palace courtyard for Monaco Grand Prix event
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene grace palace courtyard for Monaco Grand Prix event
The Princess of Monaco made a striking appearance as she joined her husband, Prince Albert for Grand Prix event
King Charles drops Princess Eugenie's delightful video with official announcement
King Charles drops Princess Eugenie's delightful video with official announcement
Prince Andrew’s younger daughter has received a new role in King Charles' The King’s Foundation