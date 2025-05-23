Kate Middleton's outfit repetition at VE anniversary holds special meaning  

Kate Middleton recently repeated the outfit during the 80th anniversary of VE due to the special meaning.
The Princess of Wales seemingly opted for an elegant ensemble to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which she previously wore at the Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.
She showcased her sustainable approach to royal fashion during the VE Day celebrations led by King Charles on May 8th, 2025.
During the esteemed event, the mom-of-three donned a white midi-dress, which she paired with the matching blazer.
To elevate her look, she carried a stunning pearl necklace.
A Regional Sales Manager, James Harris, at Austen & Blake, told GB News that Kate deliberately wore this particular dress.
"Kate has been opting for statement pieces in other recent public appearances such as the concert to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day," the royal fashion expert added.
Princess Kate Middleton attends VE Day celebrations:
He also revealed that this was not the first time the Princess had worn the dress, as she wore the same dress during the Holocaust Memorial event in London earlier this year.
It is pertinent to note, the similar timeless piece was also owned by Princess Beatrice, the first royal cousin of Prince William, which she wore during the FEVO Sport Industry Awards ceremony in London on May 15th, 2025.