Royal

Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo hint at special appearance with new photo

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have subtly hinted at upcoming appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have subtly hinted at special appearance, creating buzz among the royal watchers.

The property developer took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, May 23, to share a scenic photo of Larvotto Beach in Monaco.

Although, the princess and Edoardo, neither of them appeared in the photo, the timing and location strongly suggest the royal couple may be preparing to attend the star-studded 82nd Monaco Grand Prix event, which officially kicks off today.

The Grand Prix's celebration was kicked off by Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco on Thursday evening with a glitzy reception, held in the Cour d'Honneur at the Prince's Palace.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are likely to attend the motorsport event as they attended the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit last month.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo at Bahrain Grand Prix

In April, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo attended the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit.

At the event, the couple was joined by several members of the extended royal family, including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Sarah Ferguson, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Peter Phillips, reflecting a shared family interest in the high-octane sport.

