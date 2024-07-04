Gisele Bündchen enjoys beach day with new beau Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen was spotted soaking up the sun with her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, on a fun-filled beach day in Costa Rica.
The Brazilian supermodel was spotted showing off her fit physique in short brown bikini and white denim shorts, while her beau flaunted his abs in camouflage swim trunks during outing.
The couple was also joined by Bündchen's kids, Benjamin, and Vivian, whom she shares with ex Tom Brady.
At one point, Benjamin was seen dabbing on the beach, calling his mom to pull out her phone and capture the hilarious moment.
Vivian opted for a blue one-piece swimsuit and he also seemed to be having fun in the sand.
The beach outing comes after rumors swirled that Bündchen and Valente had split following her ex-husband, Tom Brady's Netflix roast that poked fun at model's new romance.
However, the happy couple appeared to be in high spirits and enjoying each other's company.
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have been dating since late last year, and it seems their relationship is still going strong.