Gisele Bündchen enjoys beach day with new beau Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen quashed split rumors with Joaquim Valente following Tom Brady's Netflix roast

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Gisele Bündchen was spotted soaking up the sun with her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, on a fun-filled beach day in Costa Rica.

The Brazilian supermodel was spotted showing off her fit physique in short brown bikini and white denim shorts, while her beau flaunted his abs in camouflage swim trunks during outing.

The couple was also joined by Bündchen's kids, Benjamin, and Vivian, whom she shares with ex Tom Brady.

Photos: Page Six
Photos: Page Six

At one point, Benjamin was seen dabbing on the beach, calling his mom to pull out her phone and capture the hilarious moment. 

Vivian opted for a blue one-piece swimsuit and he also seemed to be having fun in the sand.

The beach outing comes after rumors swirled that Bündchen and Valente had split following her ex-husband, Tom Brady's Netflix roast that poked fun at model's new romance.

However, the happy couple appeared to be in high spirits and enjoying each other's company.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have been dating since late last year, and it seems their relationship is still going strong.

Gwen Stefani shares rare wedding photos with Blake Shelton on 3rd anniversary
Eddie Murphy gives thumbs up to son's romance with Martin Lawrence's daughter
Josh Hartnett recalls 'wild' experience at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with daughter
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker embrace parenthood as welcome first child
Halle Bailey, DDG reveal son Halo's face in adorable vacation photos: SEE
Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Why Matthew Perry only left $1.5 Million in his bank account?
Justin Timberlake’s mugshot showcased at Hamptons Gallery after his DWI arrest
Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai to headline Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet
Bradley Cooper enjoys ‘full blown relationship’ with Gigi Hadid