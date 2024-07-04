David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham went through wardrobe malfunctions at the same time as they tried fitting into their purple wedding clothes once again.
It is the couple’s 25th marriage anniversary today, on July 4, and so they decided to pull on that iconic matching look from their £1 million ceremony at Ireland’s Luttrellstown Castle.
“Yep, still got it! Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit,” Victoria Beckham wrote, attaching some shiny celebration pictures taken.
But her Instagram stories stated otherwise, where David Beckham had quite a tough time slipping into his instalment of the purple suit.
He audibly gasped as the waistcoat started ripping.
Meanwhile, his wife was seemingly not dealing with such problems since she was filming with a couple of stunner poses thrown to the mirror.
Then, the footballer ousted her through a video on Instagram.
Looking around for Victoria Beckham at their home, he called his daughter Tor Beckham, who lied that she’s working in the gym.
David Beckham then turned around a corner to find the Spice Girl trying to slip into her gorgeous dress.
“Mum, the zip’s broken!” Harper Beckham giggled.