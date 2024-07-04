Coldplay ‘forcefully’ hand out millions to ex-manager Dave Holmes

Coldplay is reportedly shelling out a seven-figure amount to previous manager Dave Holmes in settlement of a £10 million case.
After parting ways with the said professional in 2022, the band was caught in a legal battle when he sued them for owing him £10 million in “unpaid commission.”
This overdue money in particular was for the music group’s tenth and eleventh studio albums, which haven’t been released yet.
At the time, vocal lead Chris Martin countersued Dave Holmes for £14 million, asserting that he had “lost control of budgeting for their Music of the Spheres tour,” overspending £17.5 million!
But then, Coldplay was hit back with the tag of “making up tales of mishaps and ethical lapes.”
The Manager even told MailOnline that it became obvious that those musicians are in trouble when they retaliated asking for £14 million.
According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Coldplay has now agreed to pay millions of dollars for closing this case shut, so there’s no more mudslinging.
A source told the media portal, “Chris Martin and the band are happy they’ve drawn a line in the sand but it has come at a price. The settlement cost them millions. They just want to move on.”