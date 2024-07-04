Hollywood

Coldplay ‘forcefully’ hand out millions to ex-manager Dave Holmes

Coldplay lost £10 million battle to Dave Holmes

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024


Coldplay is reportedly shelling out a seven-figure amount to previous manager Dave Holmes in settlement of a £10 million case.

After parting ways with the said professional in 2022, the band was caught in a legal battle when he sued them for owing him £10 million in “unpaid commission.”

This overdue money in particular was for the music group’s tenth and eleventh studio albums, which haven’t been released yet.

At the time, vocal lead Chris Martin countersued Dave Holmes for £14 million, asserting that he had “lost control of budgeting for their Music of the Spheres tour,” overspending £17.5 million!

But then, Coldplay was hit back with the tag of “making up tales of mishaps and ethical lapes.”

The Manager even told MailOnline that it became obvious that those musicians are in trouble when they retaliated asking for £14 million.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Coldplay has now agreed to pay millions of dollars for closing this case shut, so there’s no more mudslinging.

A source told the media portal, “Chris Martin and the band are happy they’ve drawn a line in the sand but it has come at a price. The settlement cost them millions. They just want to move on.”

Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show

Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show
Coldplay ‘forcefully’ hand out millions to ex-manager Dave Holmes

Coldplay ‘forcefully’ hand out millions to ex-manager Dave Holmes
King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction

King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary

Hollywood News

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Kesha concerns fans by pulling out large knife on stage
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Mark Wahlberg calls onscreen romance with Halle Berry ‘fantasy’
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Ellen DeGeneres cancels multiple stand-ups amid controversy
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian talks ‘fully’ supporting Travis Barker at Emmys
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Cardi B sued by rapper duo for copying ‘Enough (Miami)’
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs selling mansion at ‘unfair price’ after raid
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to lead cast of Netflix thriller 'RIP'
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Travis Kelce rejects role in Netflix series 'Receiver'