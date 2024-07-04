Hollywood

Kesha concerns fans by pulling out large knife on stage

Kesha swayed with enormous knife while singing during concert

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Kesha concerns fans by pulling out large knife on stage

Kesha raised eyebrows during her Thursday concert at the Hard Rock Casino by brandishing a large knife in front of fans.

According to Daily Mail, she was performing her freshly released single, JOYRIDE, in the Atlantic City when everyone spooked out.

The singer sang her heart out to its lyrics in while swaying with pointy cutter in her hand all the while.

For this moment, she was dressed in a gorgeous black corset that featured lace panels, which adding more gloom to the track.

Kesha concerns fans by pulling out large knife on stage

At one point, Kesha help up a black t-shirt pressed with the “freedom” in glitter, seemingly as an act to celebrate splitting with Dr. Luke’s record label last year.

Dragging him to the court and subsequently emerging victorious, she had accused the producer of being “physically, verbally, emotionally, and s**ually abusive.”

JOYRIDE is the vocalist’s first ever song as an independent artist that is backed by her own company, Kesha Records.

But Kesha’s not the only one who fancied playing with a knife.

In 2023, Britney Spears pulled off quite a dangerous knives dance in her kitchen, although she later clarified that those were fake ones.

Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show

Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show
Coldplay ‘forcefully’ hand out millions to ex-manager Dave Holmes

Coldplay ‘forcefully’ hand out millions to ex-manager Dave Holmes
King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction

King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary

Hollywood News

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Coldplay ‘forcefully’ hand out millions to ex-manager Dave Holmes
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Mark Wahlberg calls onscreen romance with Halle Berry ‘fantasy’
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Ellen DeGeneres cancels multiple stand-ups amid controversy
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian talks ‘fully’ supporting Travis Barker at Emmys
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Cardi B sued by rapper duo for copying ‘Enough (Miami)’
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs selling mansion at ‘unfair price’ after raid
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to lead cast of Netflix thriller 'RIP'
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Travis Kelce rejects role in Netflix series 'Receiver'