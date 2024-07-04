Kesha concerns fans by pulling out large knife on stage

Kesha raised eyebrows during her Thursday concert at the Hard Rock Casino by brandishing a large knife in front of fans.
According to Daily Mail, she was performing her freshly released single, JOYRIDE, in the Atlantic City when everyone spooked out.
The singer sang her heart out to its lyrics in while swaying with pointy cutter in her hand all the while.
For this moment, she was dressed in a gorgeous black corset that featured lace panels, which adding more gloom to the track.
At one point, Kesha help up a black t-shirt pressed with the “freedom” in glitter, seemingly as an act to celebrate splitting with Dr. Luke’s record label last year.
Dragging him to the court and subsequently emerging victorious, she had accused the producer of being “physically, verbally, emotionally, and s**ually abusive.”
JOYRIDE is the vocalist’s first ever song as an independent artist that is backed by her own company, Kesha Records.
But Kesha’s not the only one who fancied playing with a knife.
In 2023, Britney Spears pulled off quite a dangerous knives dance in her kitchen, although she later clarified that those were fake ones.