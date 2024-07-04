Meta's Threads hits 175 million monthly active users in first year

Meta's microblogging app, Threads, has surpassed 175 million monthly active users in the year since its launch.
In a post on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the milestone, stating, "Threads now has more than 175M monthly actives. What a year."
Threads, launched on July 5, 2023, was designed to rival X (formerly Twitter) following Elon Musk's controversial purchase of the platform in 2022.
The app quickly attracted users, hitting 100 million sign-ups in less than a week, partly due to seamless integration with Instagram.
However, many early users have since become inactive.
While, the MAU figure shows growth, Threads has not disclosed key metrics like daily active users and average time spent on the app.
According to Sensor Tower, user engagement has dropped significantly, with last month's users averaging three sessions and seven minutes daily, down 79% and 65%, respectively, from last July.
Threads is ad-free, generating minimal revenue for Meta.
Recently, it joined the Fediverse, a network of social media sites supporting the ActivityPub protocol, enabling cross-platform interactions.
Meta is evaluating whether to maintain Threads as a separate app or to reintegrate it into Instagram to enhance user engagement.