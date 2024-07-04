Meta's Threads hits 175 million monthly active users in first year

Sci-Tech

Sci-Tech

  July 04, 2024
Meta's microblogging app, Threads, has surpassed 175 million monthly active users in the year since its launch.

In a post on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the milestone, stating, "Threads now has more than 175M monthly actives. What a year."

Threads, launched on July 5, 2023, was designed to rival X (formerly Twitter) following Elon Musk's controversial purchase of the platform in 2022.

The app quickly attracted users, hitting 100 million sign-ups in less than a week, partly due to seamless integration with Instagram.

However, many early users have since become inactive.

While, the MAU figure shows growth, Threads has not disclosed key metrics like daily active users and average time spent on the app.

According to Sensor Tower, user engagement has dropped significantly, with last month's users averaging three sessions and seven minutes daily, down 79% and 65%, respectively, from last July.

Threads is ad-free, generating minimal revenue for Meta.

Recently, it joined the Fediverse, a network of social media sites supporting the ActivityPub protocol, enabling cross-platform interactions.

Meta is evaluating whether to maintain Threads as a separate app or to reintegrate it into Instagram to enhance user engagement.

Elon Musk responds to young customers' Tesla screen complaints
Xbox Live back online after major outrage affects thousands
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism
Here's all you need to know about World UFO Day
Hundreds of space rocks hit Mars each year, research
Apple explores new 'battery replacement technology' for future iPhones
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
YouTube in talks with 'record labels' to train AI with copyrighted songs
Japanese scientists attach 'living skin' to robot faces for realistic expressions
Tesla claims Elon Musk won 'legal battle' over $56 billion pay package
Elon Musk's SpaceX to deorbit ISS in 'multi-million dollar' NASA contract