Ryan Reynolds expresses his wish to work with Ranveer Singh: 'He is amazing'

Ryan Reynolds, who is gearing up for the much-awaited release of Deadpool and Wolverine alongside Hugh Jackman, showered love on the Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.
On the occasion of Singh’s 36th birthday on July 6 an interview released by Marvel India’s Instagram went viral that showed Ryan expressing his love for the Simmba actor.
When asked who he would like to collaborate with in Bollywood, the father of four revealed, “I don't know. Oh, Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool. But also very funny.”
He further went on addressing his co-actor Hugh, comparing him to Singh's fit physique saying, “You think you are in shape? This guy makes you look like a crypt keeper. He is amazing."
For the unversed, the Sooryavanshi actor is very talented as he dubbed the Hindi version of Deadpool 2.
Deadpool and Wolverine is the third installment in the Marvel cinematic Universe directed by Shawn Levy and also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in the lead roles, slated for a theatrical release on July 26.
Ranveer Singh is looking forward to welcome his first child in the world with pregnant wife Deepika Padukone.