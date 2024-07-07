Blake Lively pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds' antics at ’Deadpool & Wolverine’ tour

Blake Lively never misses a chance to tease husband Ryan Reynolds!
The Gossip Girls actress has recently poked fun at Reynolds recent antics with Hugh Jackman during Deadpool & Wolverine Press Tour at the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea.
On her Instagram Stories, Lively jokingly called out Reynolds' work ethic, reposting a video of the IF actor wielding a yellow water gun and spraying the audience.
"When he tells you he's going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break," she humorously captioned the post.
The couple's lighthearted banter continued with Lively sharing a GIF that read, "You are in serious trouble.
She also suggested a new title for Reynolds' upcoming movie with Jackman, joking that it should be called Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool and Wolverine Story instead.
Reynolds and Jackman's appearance at the Waterbomb Festival was part of their press tour across Asia to promote their new film, followed by their previous stop in Shanghai on July 3.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married since 2012.
Moreover, Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to hit theaters on July 26.