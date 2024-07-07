Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal

Anya Taylor-Joy has shared a surprising connection to the classic film Forrest Gump.
During an interview with Letterboxd to promoting her recent film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga alongside Chris Hemsworth, The Queen’s Gambit disclosed that her husband accidentally proposed to her on the iconic bench from the Forrest Gump.
When asked by Hemsworth “did something special happen on the Forest Gump bench”, Anya revealed, "Yes, my husband accidentally proposed to me on the Forrest Gump bench in Savannah,” adding that it was a "complete accident."
She went on to share, "And he's a boy from Alabama and I'm blonde so...it just happened. I hear that music and I cry like a baby."
Taylor-Joy and her husband, musician Malcolm McRae, got married in New Orleans in April 2022 and celebrated a second wedding in Venice, Italy, in October 2023.
Moreover, the Forest Gump’s iconic bench, which is now shelved at the Savannah History Museum, played a pivotal role in the 1994 film, directed by Robert Zemeckis.
To note, Anya Taylor-Joy’s interview with her costar Chris Hemsworth came on July 6, which is the 30th anniversary of the release of Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.