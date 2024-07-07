Google Chrome enhances 'Listen to this Page' with background playback option

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Google Chrome for Android recently added a feature called Listen to this Page, allowing users to have text-heavy webpages read aloud.

This feature is accessible via the three-dotted menu icon and offers different voices and languages for the audio.

Now, a recent report by MSPowerUser suggests that Google is developing a background playback option for this feature.

Currently, the text-to-speech stops when the browser is minimized.

However, the upcoming Read Aloud Background Playback flag will enable the feature to work even when the browser is not active.

The Listen to this Page feature, introduced in Chrome version 125, can play audio while users switch tabs or lock their devices. 

It includes a mini-player with controls for play/pause, fast forward/rewind, and playback speed. 

While, the webpage also auto-scrolls as the text is read. 

The feature supports multiple languages, including Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

