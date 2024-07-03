Sci-Tech

Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app

Users can now bring up the Incognito tab by tapping the search box

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app

Google is testing a new shortcut for quickly accessing Incognito mode in its search app.

As per Gadget 360, this feature was discovered in a beta version of the Google app for Android.

Additionally, the update includes an interface change that hides labels from the bottom banner, creating a cleaner look.

New Incognito mode access:

The new Incognito mode shortcut was found in version 15.26.34.29.arm64 of the Google app by Android Authority.

However, this beta version is available to testers who have joined the Google Play Developer Program.

Users can now bring up the Incognito tab by tapping the search box, where a new Chrome Incognito option appears above the keyboard.

This provides a quicker way to enter Incognito Mode, compared to the current method of tapping the profile picture and selecting the Incognito tab.

Moreover, this update also introduces a more streamlined home tab, with labels like Home, Search, and Saved now hidden, leaving only the icons visible.

This change aims to simplify the app’s interface, part of the latest beta update, with some users possibly not yet seeing these changes due to a server-side rollout.

