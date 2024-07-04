Hollywood

Missy Elliott kept postponing tours to be with her dog Hoodie

Missy Elliott wanted to make her elderly dog happy

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Missy Elliott wanted to make her elderly dog happy
Missy Elliott wanted to make her elderly dog happy

Missy Elliott has revealed of having postponed her tour schedules previously because she wanted to stay back home with her elderly dog.

Now kick-starting her very first tour after five years, the rapper told People Magazine about making it a priority to spend time the furry friend named Hoodie.

She said, “I stayed home a lot because I didn’t want to go out on the road, and something happened. He was 17 and lived a long, happy life.”

Describing him as an incredibly “pretty” pet, Missy Elliott said that her much-pampered domestic friend “lived a very long time.”

It was only after Hoodie’s sad demise in November 2023 that she finally thought of shaking schedules up to go on tour again.

And much of it was fellow rapper Ciara’s insistence, too.

“So I said, 'Okay, now I can leave the house without having to worry about anything. Ciara and my dog played a big influence in me making the decision to go out,' ” the artist confessed.

Before announcing her new concert expedition, Out of this World, she dedicated quite an emotional post to Hoodie on Instagram.

Informing followers about his death, Missy Elliott wrote, “Who would think a pet would turn into a family member? If I left house for 5 minutes and came back, you made me feel like I had been gone for years.”

Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle’s royal star member

Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle’s royal star member
Missy Elliott kept postponing tours to be with her dog Hoodie

Missy Elliott kept postponing tours to be with her dog Hoodie
Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day

Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank

Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank

Hollywood News

Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Kris Jenner’s ‘sacred ovaries’ to be removed after tumor diagnosis
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Kesha concerns fans by pulling out large knife on stage
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Coldplay ‘forcefully’ hand out millions to ex-manager Dave Holmes
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Mark Wahlberg calls onscreen romance with Halle Berry ‘fantasy’
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Ellen DeGeneres cancels multiple stand-ups amid controversy
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Kourtney Kardashian talks ‘fully’ supporting Travis Barker at Emmys
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Cardi B sued by rapper duo for copying ‘Enough (Miami)’
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs selling mansion at ‘unfair price’ after raid
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively