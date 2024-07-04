Missy Elliott kept postponing tours to be with her dog Hoodie

Missy Elliott has revealed of having postponed her tour schedules previously because she wanted to stay back home with her elderly dog.
Now kick-starting her very first tour after five years, the rapper told People Magazine about making it a priority to spend time the furry friend named Hoodie.
She said, “I stayed home a lot because I didn’t want to go out on the road, and something happened. He was 17 and lived a long, happy life.”
Describing him as an incredibly “pretty” pet, Missy Elliott said that her much-pampered domestic friend “lived a very long time.”
It was only after Hoodie’s sad demise in November 2023 that she finally thought of shaking schedules up to go on tour again.
And much of it was fellow rapper Ciara’s insistence, too.
“So I said, 'Okay, now I can leave the house without having to worry about anything. Ciara and my dog played a big influence in me making the decision to go out,' ” the artist confessed.
Before announcing her new concert expedition, Out of this World, she dedicated quite an emotional post to Hoodie on Instagram.
Informing followers about his death, Missy Elliott wrote, “Who would think a pet would turn into a family member? If I left house for 5 minutes and came back, you made me feel like I had been gone for years.”