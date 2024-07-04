Royal

Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle’s royal star member

Queen Camilla, Prince Edward honored with new royal roles

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024


Queen Camilla and Prince Edward have been appointed as the shiny new members of Scotland’s greatest order called the Order of Thistle.

Both the royal members were installed with this fresh duty during a service at St. Giles’ Cathedral situated in Edinburgh.

Along with this duo, forensic anthropologist Baroness Sue Black, human rights lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy, and the country’s first ever black professor Sir Geoff Palmer were also recognized.

All of these people have contributed to Scotland through charities, institutions, and other sacrifices.

According to Sky News, King Charles is the sovereign of the Order of Thistle and the welcoming of new members is a personal gift from him.

He was very pleased at the procession, where Prince William was also present with everyone wearing their mantles and Thistle stars.

While honoring Queen Camilla, Your Majesty said, “It is our pleasure Her Majesty the Queen be installed a Lady of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.”

This means that his wife has been installed as the Royal Lady of the order.

On the other hand, Prince Edward was appointed as the Royal Knight in a private ceremony, and only its audio was broadcast for other attendees.

Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle’s royal star member

Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle’s royal star member
Missy Elliott kept postponing tours to be with her dog Hoodie

Missy Elliott kept postponing tours to be with her dog Hoodie
Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day

Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank

Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank

Royal News

Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
King Charles stripped off from voting in general election
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Prince Harry's bombshell revelations in 'personal' letter ‘hurt’ Prince Charles
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Prince Harry faces demands for public apology amid feud with Royal Family
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Prince Harry feels embarrassed as ESPY dismissal petition hits 50k signatures
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
King Charles, Prince William ditch Kate Middleton in royal portrait
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
King Charles' faces threat in Scotland amid Queen Camilla garners special honour
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Will King Charles and Royal family cast a vote in UK general election?
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Prince William leaves sick wife Kate Middleton at home for Royal Week
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Princess Diana felt Prince Harry is better suited as king