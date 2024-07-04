Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle’s royal star member

Queen Camilla and Prince Edward have been appointed as the shiny new members of Scotland’s greatest order called the Order of Thistle.
Both the royal members were installed with this fresh duty during a service at St. Giles’ Cathedral situated in Edinburgh.
Along with this duo, forensic anthropologist Baroness Sue Black, human rights lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy, and the country’s first ever black professor Sir Geoff Palmer were also recognized.
All of these people have contributed to Scotland through charities, institutions, and other sacrifices.
According to Sky News, King Charles is the sovereign of the Order of Thistle and the welcoming of new members is a personal gift from him.
He was very pleased at the procession, where Prince William was also present with everyone wearing their mantles and Thistle stars.
While honoring Queen Camilla, Your Majesty said, “It is our pleasure Her Majesty the Queen be installed a Lady of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.”
This means that his wife has been installed as the Royal Lady of the order.
On the other hand, Prince Edward was appointed as the Royal Knight in a private ceremony, and only its audio was broadcast for other attendees.