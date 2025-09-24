Home / Royal

Prince Andrew 'just days away' from complete ban in Royal Family?

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Andrew is reportedly on the verge of a complete ban from Royal Family as bombshell emails with Jeffrey Epstein are set to be released soon.

The Duke of York's association with the late sex offender became a public knowledge in 2015, when a woman, named Virginia Giuffre - who was introduced to Andrew by Epstein, accused the royal of raping her in 2001, when she was only 17.

Although, Virginia's case was settled outside the court at the time but Andrew landed himself in a bigger trouble once again in 2019 by making bombshell admission at BBC's Newsnight interview about his link with the pedophile.

As Epstein files have reopened once again, resulting in the detention of UK's ambassador, Peter Mandelson, over email exchanges with the sex offender, inside sources are claiming that Andrew will face the same fate.

"If you think what's happened to Peter Mandelson is bad then you have no idea what will happen when the Andrew emails are released," the insider warned.

"They are embarrassing and incriminating and he could be destroyed," they added.

The tipster further explained that, "The more than 100 emails between Andrew and Epstein could be released any day now and there’s a mounting sense at the top of the Firm that King Charles will be compelled to officially ban Andrew from the Royal Family."

"There’s a growing view that Andrew can’t be protected or shielded much longer, and if the documents are as incriminating as they sound then there will almost certainly be pressure on King Charles to make an example of him," they added.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal title in 2020 by late Queen Elizabeth, however, he remained part of the firm as a side royal till date.

