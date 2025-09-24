Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson brings Princess Beatrice, Eugenie into Epstein email scandal

Sarah Ferguson made shocking claims after apologising email to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein revealed

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Sarah Ferguson says her apology email to Jeffrey Epstein was an attempt to protect her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Duchess of York received support yesterday from football WAG Lizzie Cundy, 57, who revealed she had spoken with her amid the email scandal.

Asked about Fergie’s feelings on Jeremy Vine, the TV personality said, “She is regretful, she wishes she'd never met Jeffrey Epstein, but there are reasons why she sent that email.”

Cundy added, “The fact is, he was enraged that she'd publicly condemned him - he was absolutely beyond, saying, ‘I'm going to get revenge, I'm going to ruin your family.’”

“It was threatening, it was very dark and she felt she had no choice but to try and appease him - she was scared for herself, for her family,’” she stated.

Cundy noted Epstein was seen as one of the world’s most powerful men, saying the Duchess was misled like many others, including the Clintons and Peter Mandelson.

Vine mentioned Cundy had spoken to the Duchess within 24 hours while stressing Epstein was a convicted paedophile.

Cundy replied, “He was. It's wrong. She's very, very sorry. But the fact is, when she did condemn him, she did publicly, it got very, very nasty.”

She continued, “He got huge lawyers on to her as well - she thought it was going to be embarrassing not just for her own family but the rest of the Royal Family and she felt that was the only option she had.”

Previously, the Duchess of York spokesman James Henderson stepped out on Monday to clarify that the late sex offender threatened to destroy the York's family in a 'chilling' phone call.

Shortly after the email was revealed by Dailymail on Sunday, Ferguson has been dropped as patron from seven charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust and British Heart Foundation.

You Might Like:

Queen Rania shares new message after attending meaningful event in New York

Queen Rania shares new message after attending meaningful event in New York
Her Majesty delivered powerful speech at the prestigious event hosted by USA's First Lady, Melania Trump

Prince Andrew ‘just days away’ from complete ban in Royal Family?

Prince Andrew ‘just days away’ from complete ban in Royal Family?
Prince Andrew to get kicked out of Royal Family as King Charles considers brutal decision after bombshell emails

Prince Albert attends key meeting in New York without wife Princess Charlene

Prince Albert attends key meeting in New York without wife Princess Charlene
The Royal Family Member of Monaco paid a visit to NYC for meaningful event earlier this week

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles sparks Meghan Markle's biggest fear

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles sparks Meghan Markle's biggest fear
Meghan Markle's true feelings on Prince Harry, King Charles' Clarence House meeting revealed

Princess Eugenie makes emotional plea in first message amid Sarah Ferguson’s crisis

Princess Eugenie makes emotional plea in first message amid Sarah Ferguson’s crisis
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson loses major charities amid Epstein controversy

Sarah Ferguson crosses 'irreversible line' as ties with Jeffery Epstein exposed

Sarah Ferguson crosses 'irreversible line' as ties with Jeffery Epstein exposed
The Duchess of York sparked backlash when her 2011 email to Jeffery Epstein revealed

Prince William offers hope after King Charles announces disappointing news

Prince William offers hope after King Charles announces disappointing news
The Prince of Wales delivered an emotional address after King Charles sad announcement

Royal Family drops new message after William express fury over Sarah Ferguson

Royal Family drops new message after William express fury over Sarah Ferguson
King Charles issues new announcement after Sarah Ferguson is removed as patron from multiple charities

King Charles shuts doors of Royal residence amid Sarah, Andrew's growing issues

King Charles shuts doors of Royal residence amid Sarah, Andrew's growing issues
King Chalres shared disappointing message amid the tensions mount around Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout

Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout
Sarah Ferguson was removed by children hospice charity foundation and other multiple organizations

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'
Meghan Markle given special offer in the UK just days after Prince Harry's visit

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech as King Abdullah meets Turkish president

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech as King Abdullah meets Turkish president
Her Majesty steps out for a meaningful royal engagement without her husband, King Abdullah II