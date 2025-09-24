King Charles hails Princess Anne's firm support amid Sarah Ferguson scandal

King Charles reaches out to his younger sister, Princess Anne, as tensions rise within Buckingham Palace.
The Royal Princess has represented the British Royal Family during the new royal engagement, as His Majesty reportedly was devastated by the Duchess of York’s ongoing email drama.
On Wednesday, September 24, King's office shared the Princess’s recent visit to The Naval Children’s Charity to mark its milestone anniversary.
The Palace stated in the caption, "Today, The Princess Royal visited The Naval Children’s Charity to celebrate its 200th anniversary."
"Each year, the charity supports several thousand young people from Naval families, focusing on supporting children’s wellbeing and development," Buckingham Palace noted.
They continued, "Queen Elizabeth II was patron of the charity for over 70 years, becoming its patron in 1945. This is the first visit by The Princess Royal since becoming the charity’s Patron."
During her prestigious visit to the charity foundation, the 75-year-old prominent British Royal Family member highlighted the importance of sending students to boarding school, as it gives them "stability."
This official trip to the charity organization comes after a report claimed that the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, called the late child sex offender her "supreme friend," which shook the walls of Buckingham Palace.
After the news erupted on the internet, Prince William reportedly put pressure on King Charles to immediately exclude Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, from the upcoming royal events.
As of now, King Charles yet to make decision regarding the Duke and Duchess of York's royal fate.